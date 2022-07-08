DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting 08-Jul-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 08 July 2022

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting St. Petersburg, Russia, 08 July 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 09 July 2022.

The agenda of the meeting: 1. Approval of the terms of the agreement entered into with the Company's auditor, including determining theamount of payments for its services. 2. Convocation of the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"). 3. Approval of the agenda of the Meeting. 4. Determining the form of holding the Meeting; date, place, time of the Meeting; addresses to whichcompleted ballots shall be sent. 5. Determining the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting. 6. Approval of the form and text of the notification on the holding of the Meeting, on the determination ofthe procedure for notifying persons entitled to participate in the Meeting about holding the Meeting. 7. Approval of the list of information (materials) to be provided to the persons entitled to participate inthe Meeting in preparation for the Meeting and the procedure for providing the same. 8. Determining the date and procedure for sending ballots to persons entitled to vote at the Meeting. 9. Approval of the form and text of the ballot for voting at the Meeting. 10. Determining the wording of the resolutions on the issues on the agenda of the Meeting which shall besubmitted electronically (in the form of electronic documents) to the nominee shareholders registered in theCompany's shareholder register. 11. Appointment of the Secretary of the Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Lenta Lenta Tatyana Vlasova Mariya Filippova Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

