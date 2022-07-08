Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - The Garage Guys is pleased to announce its official launch in Sydney, Australia. The Garage Guys says it is a new player in the garage door repair and installation industry, servicing all areas of metropolitan Sydney as well as the eastern suburbs.

"We're excited to bring our affordable, high-quality services to the Sydney market," said co-founder and director of The Garage Guys, Oren Shmailov. "Our team of experts are fully trained and equipped with all the necessary tools to get the job done right."

The Garage Guys promises to be a one-stop shop for all our customers' garage door needs with its team of fully trained and equipped experts. It offers a wide range of services including repair, installation, and maintenance of all types of garage doors.

"We understand the importance of having a functional and reliable garage door, which is why we're dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible service," Shmailov said.

To learn more about The Garage Guys and its services, visit its website at https://thegarageguys.com.au/.

About The Garage Guys

