Saint Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - Amendment 2 Consultants has announced the launch of its business advisory and compliance guidance services for marijuana businesses legal under state law. Currently, in addition to the capital of the United States, Washington DC, 38 states have approved the use of marijuana for medical reasons, while 19 have approved the purchase, use, and sale of marijuana for recreational use.

Amendment 2 Consultants is an award-winning management consultancy firm helmed by John Payne, who worked as the campaign manager for the ballot initiative that legalized medical marijuana in Missouri by two-thirds of the vote in 2018. The firm now specializes in advising companies that are seeking to enter this space and comply with the legal requirements for getting the licenses for the sale of marijuana. Out of 338 licenses that were initially available for this purpose, the firm's clients secured almost 20 while competing with other firms that were backed by leading consulting firms on a national level. The firm is also engaged in several public policy initiatives like the drive to collect 400,000 signatures for a ballot initiative to legalize the adult use of marijuana for everyone over the age of 21.

As of now, medical marijuana is used by almost 200,000 patients and caregivers in the state of Missouri, and more than 350 licenses have been granted to firms in this space. Two hundred dispensaries have been licensed, of which 183 are functional. Amendment 2 Consultants specializes in this niche space with its combination of expertise in public policy, business strategy, compliance, marketing, and PR for startups, as well as its expert knowledge of the cannabis industry. The firm has worked on numerous public policy campaigns related to the cannabis industry and continues to work on similar initiatives, possibly on different subjects, like those related to psychedelics or the movement for reproductive rights in the wake of the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade judgment.

According to John Payne, co-founder, and partner at Amendment 2 Consultants, "When a new sector like medical use of cannabis opens up, there will be many new entrants who are unfamiliar with the complexities of navigating the application process and the compliance requirements. We advise them through the entire process, telling them how to position themselves and advising them on all aspects, including the approach they should take and the pitfalls they should watch out for. This is an industry for which there is very little historical data as it is still at a nascent stage. We have assisted our clients in defining who they are and how they should differentiate themselves from others to drive growth."

