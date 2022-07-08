Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - AXMIN Inc. (TSXV: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed a second and final mediation process regarding the Passendro Gold Asset in the Central African Republic (CAR) to rectify the mining license and two exploration permits or agree monetary damages to take place later this month in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

As stated previously the President of CAR Mr Faustin-Archange Touadera gave a mandate to Mr Arnaud Djoubaye-Abazene the Minister of Justice and to Mr Ruffin Benam-Beltoungou the Minister of Mines and Geology to come to an amicable settlement with the Company. Axmin will be represented by Mr Boubacar Sidibe and the Company's legal counsel at this second formal meeting.

AXMIN Chairman and CEO, Lucy Yan, said, "We have been very patient with the government of CAR to rectify this matter in an amicable manner. We believe that this dispute may be resolved through mediation for the mutual benefit of the CAR, all shareholders, and stakeholders concerned as well. In any event, the Company retains the right to proceed to binding arbitration through the International Arbitration Chamber in Paris."

About AXMIN

AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on central and West Africa. For more information regarding AXMIN, visit our website at www.axmininc.com.

