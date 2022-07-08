Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 
Berlin
08.07.22
08:08 Uhr
5,200 Euro
+0,050
+0,97 %
PR Newswire
08.07.2022
100 Leser
Neonode Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was reconvened to July 8, 2022, was called to order and again adjourned without any business being conducted due to a lack of the required quorum.

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on July 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2022. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

The record date for determining stockholder eligibility to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 19, 2022. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

Neonode's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" all proposals and encourages all stockholders who have not already voted to do so immediately.

For more information or questions, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com
Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c3598923

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3598923/1602620.pdf

Neonode Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders - 07.08.22

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-07-08-22,c3069536

Neonode Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders 07 08 22

© 2022 PR Newswire
