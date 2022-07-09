Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Block Duelers (BDTX) on July 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BDTX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

BDTX Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130438_179e97ae84144949_001full.jpg

As a Play-to-Earn game utilizing NFTs, Block Duelers (BDTX) enables players to battle on dueling platforms using BDTX, its native token, and earn rewards paid in SOL tokens. The BDTX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Block Duelers

Block Duelers is the first decentralized finance project to create true utility for NFTs by utilizing an ever-evolving dueling platform. The battle platform attaches custom fighting stats to compatible NFTs in the game. As players fight and win duels against other opponents, the stats of their fighters rise and become more powerful.

In Block Duelers, players will be able to duel with other players from all over the world in real time, and they can even build a gaming community through the live game chat feature that enables them to message people while they play, creating a more immersive gaming experience. In addition, players can wager their NFTs in game with a "winner keeps NFT" feature, risking their SOL tokens in duels.

Bridging the divide between the physical and digital realms of NFT technology, Block Duelers also provide a physical card that comes with an NFC chip linked to digital in-game NFTs. It comes with a gift box and accessories and will be available for purchase with BDTX tokens.

About BDTX Token

BDTX is the native token to the new Block Duelers NFT Play-2-Earn platform. Players use BDTX tokens to play battle in game, and rewards from matches will be paid in SOL tokens, keeping people from selling BDTX, and therefore decreasing sell pressure.

Based on Solana Blockchain, BDTX has a total supply of 1 million (i.e. 1,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for token sale, 25% is provided for exchanges, 20% will be used for marketing, 15% is provided for airdrops, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The BDTX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 9, 2022, investors who are interested in Block Duelers investment can easily buy and sell BDTX token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BDTX token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about BDTX Token:

Official Website: https://www.blockduelers.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZbJ6zmywbK

Telegram: https://t.me/BlockDuelers

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Blockduelers

Medium: https://medium.com/@blockduelers

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130438