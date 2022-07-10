TechAhead Hailed As A Market Leader By Clutch Leaders Matrix Global Ranking For Mobile Application Developers

Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2022) - TechAhead became the most prominent 'Market Leader' by the standards of the 'Clutch Leaders Matrix' category of 'Top Mobile Applications Developer'.

In this exclusive list of the top mobile app developers, TechAhead has managed to secure the very first spot by outperforming in all the selection criteria, namely client reviews, company experience, client list, industry recognition, and market presence.

This recognition from Clutch certifies that TechAhead excels at everything that can be expected from a mobile app development company functioning at their level. Also, it automatically puts them as one of the top choices for large-scale complex projects, which they have a history of successfully delivering.

The ranking of TechAhead as the top mobile developer, globally, is a testimony of their approach and process towards conceptualizing, developing, and launching mobile apps for their clients that are being used by millions of users all across the world.

Vikas Kaushik, Founder & CEO of TechAhead, said, "We are humbled, and elated by this development, which places TechAhead among the top tier of mobile app development agencies, globally. Our relentless focus on delivering quality and value to our esteemed clients has been recognized and appreciated, and we can't hide our excitement. This wouldn't have been possible, without the dedication of our team, and a special thanks to their passion and determination. Celebrations have already begun!"

TechAhead has been revolutionizing the mobile app development segment with innovative ideas, state-of-the-art products, and more. The 'human-digital' experience that TechAhead is trying to enhance with their hard work constantly has been appreciated by Fortune 500 Companies, for whom TechAhead has unleashed Digital & Mobile Transformation.

With a strong foundation of their values that includes diversity, teamwork, innovation, and integrity, TechAhead has been creating new benchmarks in service excellence for the IT Services industry.

Delivering more than 2000+ apps and 700+ successful client collaborations globally, TechAhead has been making sure to deliver only the best for 13 years in a row now. Ensuring swift delivery due to a lean work model and agile development model, TechAhead has been a pioneer in deploying digital transformation, with innovation and creativity.

TechAhead has already been recognized by leading media houses for great work and innovation. Not only that, but they already bagged a handful of awards and recognitions such as 'Top Multicultural App Developer' under Leaders Matrix ranking by Clutch and many other B2B awards.

