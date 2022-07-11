Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk am Montag erwartet! - Schon im Samstagshandel teils 90% rauf…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908497 ISIN: IT0001137345 Ticker-Symbol: AUL 
Tradegate
08.07.22
12:49 Uhr
6,766 Euro
-0,066
-0,97 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOGRILL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOGRILL SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7706,88810.07.
6,7986,86408.07.