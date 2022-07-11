Newpoint Financial Group: NFG Sarl Announces Investment from Her Highness Sheika Salama Bint Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / NFG SARL ("NFG"), a global diversified investment holding company focused on insurance, private equity and finance announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Two S Holding Sole Proprietorship LLC ("TSH"), the family office of Her Highness Sheikha Salama Bint Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for an equity investment. While financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed the investment will provide TSH with an equity stake in NFG.

Previously, Her Highness Sheikha Salama was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the NFG Board. Keith D. Beekmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of NFG commented "We are pleased with this investment by TSH following Her Highness's appointment to our board. We are honored that she and her family office has placed the trust and faith in us by investing and becoming a valued partner. We look forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with Her Highness and her family office."

Her Highness Sheikha Salama, Non-Executive Chairman of NFG and Principal of TSH said, "After thoughtful consideration and careful review of NFG's track-record demonstrating their significant growth, learning more about the long-term future growth strategy of the global NFG organization, and becoming better acquainted with the senior management team, the decision to support NFG with this strategic investment was obvious. I, along with TSH, look forward to participating in the continued growth and success of NFG and its global group of companies along with bringing their strategic resources to the United Arab Emirates."

ABOUT NFG SARL

NFG Sarl is a private company incorporated under the laws of Geneva having its registered office at Rue du Mont Blanc 4, 1201, Geneve. The company is a global diversified investment holding company focused on insurance, private equity and finance operating across multiple sectors including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance, asset management and banking with worldwide operations located throughout Europe, United States, Caribbean, Asia and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch.

