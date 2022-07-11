Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has signed a Proof-of-Concept agreement with a Top-3 Laptop/PC manufacturer for the AI Virtual Position Sensor, the world's first software-based positioning technology and the latest product from Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. The recently announced AI Virtual Position Sensor automatically detects the location of an external display in relation to a laptop. This simplifies the management of multiple work environments, improving worker productivity and convenience.

Enterprises and workers managing multiple offices and desk setups will find value in a laptop embedded with the software-only AI Virtual Position Sensor, which empowers the laptop to seamlessly identify, locate, and configure an external display. This timesaving solution increases ease-of-use and minimizes wasted setup time, empowering worker mobility and convenience while maximizing productivity.

"Our latest product, AI Virtual Position Sensor, is the must-have in today's hybrid work environment," said Elliptic Labs' CEO, Laila Danielsen. "Previously, employees who frequently moved between various work locations struggled with different display setups, adding complexity and wasted time to their day. The AI Virtual Position Sensor removes the annoyance of manually dealing with display settings each time they relocate. The AI Virtual Position Sensor automatically knows the position of the laptop in relation to the external display, allowing it to configure behavior between the two accordingly. This ability makes workers and enterprises more dynamic and productive."

The AI Virtual Position Sensor is a software-only solution that does not need any additional hardware components to work. Instead, it senses its environment using the laptop's existing speaker and microphone, and then it interprets that environment using virtual, proprietary machine-learning tools, ultrasound, sensor fusion, and patented algorithms.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

