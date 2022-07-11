NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners continues its profitable growth: turnover for June 2022 was approximately MEUR 28 and operational EBITDA was roughly MEUR 8.3, including MEUR 4.3 of subsidies from the Finnish government

NoHo Partners Plc



INVESTOR NEWS 11 July 2022 at 8:30 a.m.



NoHo Partners continues its profitable growth: turnover for June 2022 was approximately MEUR 28 and operational EBITDA was roughly MEUR 8.3, including MEUR 4.3 of subsidies from the Finnish government



NoHo Partners Plc's turnover in June 2022 was approximately MEUR 28, representing growth of about 48 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2021 and 13 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Operational EBITDA was approximately MEUR 8.3, of which the share of operational activities was approximately MEUR 4 (approximately 14% of turnover) and MEUR 4.3 of the retrospective government compensation recorded for June related to the January-February business restrictions in Finland.



NoHo Partners CEO"The strong demand trend continued in June when the turnover grew by 13% compared to 2019, the year before COVID-19. Operational EBITDA generated by the business was also strong at approximately MEUR 4 (approximately 14% of turnover). In the first half of the year, we have succeeded well in recruiting and in combating inflation, but above all, our staff have done an excellent job on several fronts."The company will discontinue monthly reporting on business development and publish financial information on a quarterly basis in the future.Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655Nasdaq HelsinkiMajor mediawww.noho.fi/en