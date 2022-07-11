- (PLX AI) - NN Group will launch the Dutch Climate Action Fund with an initial commitment of EUR 125 million.
- • DIF Capital Partners will manage the fund
- • The fund's investments target to support and promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals number 7 (affordable and clean energy), number 11 (sustainable cities and communities) as well as number 13 (climate action)
- • The investments in the fund are part of NN Group's target to invest an additional amount of EUR 6 billion in climate solutions by 2030
