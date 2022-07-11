Das Instrument EV70 CA36117W1032 FUTURE FUEL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2022

The instrument EV70 CA36117W1032 FUTURE FUEL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2022



Das Instrument OU7A CA29766W1023 E3 METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2022

The instrument OU7A CA29766W1023 E3 METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2022



Das Instrument 7TB ROTLVAACNOR1 BANCA TRANSILV.NAM.LN 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2022

The instrument 7TB ROTLVAACNOR1 BANCA TRANSILV.NAM.LN 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2022



Das Instrument 2I7 AU000000CLZ3 CLASSIC MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2022

The instrument 2I7 AU000000CLZ3 CLASSIC MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2022



Das Instrument TEG DE0008303504 TAG IMMOBILIEN AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2022

The instrument TEG DE0008303504 TAG IMMOBILIEN AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2022

