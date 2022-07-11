The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.07.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.07.2022Aktien1 NL0015000X07 FL Entertainment N.V.2 CA40531F1009 Haivision Systems Inc.3 GB00BNBS4S95 Marula Mining PLC4 ID1000118300 PT Garuda Indonesia [Persero] Tbk5 CA74349R1055 Prophecy DeFi Inc.6 CA0536981065 Avila Energy Corp.7 US05338F2074 Avalo Therapeutics Inc.8 CA2684692023 EGF Theramed Health Corp.9 CA37958W3012 Global Health Clinics Ltd.10 US95790D2045 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp.Anleihen/ETP1 FR001400BKZ3 Frankreich, Republik2 US59156RCC07 MetLife Inc.3 NZEIBDT007C5 European Investment Bank (EIB)4 XS2500674887 BNG Bank N.V.5 DE000DD5A0P5 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank6 US31620MBV72 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.7 CH1189217925 Zürcher Kantonalbank8 XS2243917908 Amipeace Ltd.9 XS2231903084 AVIC International Finance & Investment Ltd.10 XS2190999834 Bank of China Ltd. [Hongkong Branch]11 XS2446844834 Bank of China Ltd. [Hongkong Branch]12 XS2100404800 Bank of China Ltd. [Hongkong Branch]13 XS2446844917 Bank of China Ltd. [Hongkong Branch]14 XS2201821340 Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. [Hong Kong Branch]15 XS1688955001 Bank of Zhengzhou Co. Ltd.16 XS2237806281 Blossom Joy Ltd.17 XS2314498333 Bright Galaxy International Ltd.18 XS2333669518 CCBL [Cayman] 1 Corporation Ltd.19 XS1703056801 CDBL Funding 120 XS1953977326 CFLD [Cayman] Investment Ltd.21 XS1692177774 Charming Light Investments Ltd.22 XS1733835257 Chengdu Communications Investment Group Co. Ltd.23 XS2133246590 China Cinda [2020] I Management Ltd.24 XS2133246673 China Cinda [2020] I Management Ltd.25 XS2133246327 China Cinda [2020] I Management Ltd.26 XS1757392466 China Cinda Finance [2017] I Ltd.27 XS2208844493 China Construction Bank Corp. [HongKong Branch]28 XS2210100439 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. Ltd.29 XS1645684827 China Great Wall International Holdings III Ltd.30 XS2186093923 China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.31 XS2186093766 China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.32 XS2373796593 CMB International Leasing Management Ltd.33 XS2229091124 DianJian Haiyu Ltd.34 XS2250701997 Ease Trade Global Ltd.35 XS2275739378 Fantasia Holdings Group Company Ltd.36 XS1498418224 Fantasia Holdings Group Company Ltd.37 XS1924249680 Fantasia Holdings Group Company Ltd.38 US31359MEE93 Federal National Mortgage Association39 US31620MBY12 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.40 US31620MBZ86 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.41 XS2446008083 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. [London Branch]42 XS0099196197 International Finance Corp.43 XS2116905691 JIC Zhixin Ltd.44 XS2116900031 JIC Zhixin Ltd.45 XS1619838292 Logan Group Co. Ltd.46 CH0434678378 Luzern, Kanton47 CA563469TQ85 Manitoba, Provinz48 XS2463140637 Orient Securities Co. Ltd.49 XS2450210542 Pioneer Reward Ltd.50 SE0009548704 Schweden, Königreich51 SE0008014062 Schweden, Königreich52 XS2099049699 SF Holding Investment Ltd.53 XS2140041786 Sunny Express Enterprises Corp.54 USG8850LAG52 Three Gorges Finance I [Cayman Islands] Ltd.55 USG8850LAF79 Three Gorges Finance I [Cayman Islands] Ltd.56 USG8850LAC49 Three Gorges Finance I [Cayman Islands] Ltd.57 XS0248643750 Transport for London58 XS2216330162 UK Municipal Bonds Agency Finance Company DAC59 US31620MBW55 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.60 DE000HLB7580 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale61 XS2500847657 Westpac Securities NZ Ltd. [London Branch]62 DE000A3KYMQ2 EQONEX Bitcoin-linked Notes