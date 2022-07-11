Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free, announces its first external growth operation by acquiring the group named ABC Broyage, a pure player in the grinding industry, to internalize the processing of its raw materials.

Thanks to the acquisition of the ABC Broyage group, which owns AB Cesar, Hoffmann Green has integrated the industrial activity that will allow it to grind blast furnace slag, one of the raw materials used in H-UKR and H-IONA cements. Blast furnace slag is a co-product of the steel industry that is recycled and reused in the production of Hoffmann Green cements.

This acquisition is a strategic opportunity for Hoffmann Green since by internalizing the processing of slag, the Company will gain independence in the grinding of its raw materials, expand its sourcing capacity and secure its margins in an inflationary context.

ABC Broyage production site, located in the North of Dordogne region of France, fits perfectly into Hoffmann Green's local logistical scheme as it is close to the port of La Rochelle where raw blast furnace slag will be received and to Hoffmann Green H1 and H2 production sites, located in Bournezeau in the Vendée region of France, where Hoffmann cements are produced.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "Managing our supply chain has always been one of Hoffmann Green's strategic priorities. After securing our supplies of co-products and their storage, we are now focusing on optimizing their processing through the acquisition of the ABC Broyage group and the development of vertical integration. These crushing units, ideally located between our storage silos in the port of La Rochelle and our production units in Bournezeau, strengthen our control over our supply and secure our margins in the current highly inflationary context."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

