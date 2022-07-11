Anzeige
Montag, 11.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk am Montag erwartet! - Schon im Samstagshandel teils 90% rauf…
11.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 8

11 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 8 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 337.8227 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 343.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 333.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,941,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,149,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 8 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
726333.50 08:17:3000059938030TRLO0LSE
1570333.50 08:17:3000059938029TRLO0LSE
1367334.50 08:28:0700059938482TRLO0LSE
489334.50 08:28:0700059938483TRLO0LSE
1935336.00 08:45:1000059938987TRLO0LSE
401335.50 08:54:0200059939284TRLO0LSE
1819335.50 08:54:0200059939285TRLO0LSE
1987335.50 09:30:2200059940258TRLO0LSE
425335.00 09:30:3800059940272TRLO0LSE
746335.00 09:30:5100059940276TRLO0LSE
78335.50 10:09:0300059941326TRLO0LSE
1400335.50 10:09:0300059941325TRLO0LSE
422335.50 10:09:0300059941324TRLO0LSE
2019336.00 10:40:2500059942287TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:45:5100059942470TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:46:1200059942472TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:46:1200059942473TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:46:1200059942474TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:46:1200059942475TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:46:1200059942476TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:46:1200059942477TRLO0LSE
600336.50 10:47:2700059942518TRLO0LSE
229337.50 11:38:1900059944418TRLO0LSE
1678337.50 11:38:2000059944419TRLO0LSE
1981337.00 11:41:0400059944466TRLO0LSE
385336.50 11:41:0400059944468TRLO0LSE
1149336.50 11:41:0400059944467TRLO0LSE
716336.50 11:41:0400059944469TRLO0LSE
804336.00 11:41:0500059944472TRLO0LSE
1090336.00 11:41:0800059944475TRLO0LSE
864336.00 11:41:0800059944474TRLO0LSE
1016336.00 11:41:0800059944473TRLO0LSE
1728335.50 11:51:3300059944736TRLO0LSE
1658335.00 11:55:2900059944955TRLO0LSE
1643336.00 12:35:4700059945902TRLO0LSE
46336.00 12:35:4700059945901TRLO0LSE
725336.00 12:35:4700059945905TRLO0LSE
62336.00 12:35:4700059945904TRLO0LSE
3196336.00 12:35:4700059945903TRLO0LSE
1693336.50 12:55:4700059946292TRLO0LSE
71336.50 12:57:3500059946336TRLO0LSE
487336.50 13:27:2900059946963TRLO0LSE
49336.50 13:28:0800059946981TRLO0LSE
1130336.50 13:29:5300059947025TRLO0LSE
910336.50 13:29:5300059947024TRLO0LSE
1317336.50 13:29:5300059947023TRLO0LSE
700336.00 13:30:2300059947080TRLO0LSE
1133336.00 13:30:2300059947079TRLO0LSE
31336.00 13:30:2300059947081TRLO0LSE
1910336.00 13:46:5000059947916TRLO0LSE
1829335.50 13:46:5000059947917TRLO0LSE
1502337.50 14:21:0900059948993TRLO0LSE
270337.50 14:21:0900059948994TRLO0LSE
392337.50 14:21:0900059948995TRLO0LSE
655337.50 14:21:0900059948996TRLO0LSE
816337.50 14:21:0900059948997TRLO0LSE
33337.50 14:21:0900059948998TRLO0LSE
1981338.50 14:29:4500059949207TRLO0LSE
380338.50 14:29:4500059949236TRLO0LSE
194339.00 14:39:0400059949635TRLO0LSE
95339.00 14:39:0400059949636TRLO0LSE
121339.00 14:39:0400059949637TRLO0LSE
600339.50 14:41:2900059949718TRLO0LSE
33339.50 14:41:2900059949719TRLO0LSE
534339.50 14:41:2900059949720TRLO0LSE
600339.50 14:41:2900059949721TRLO0LSE
218339.50 14:41:2900059949722TRLO0LSE
509339.50 14:41:2900059949723TRLO0LSE
747339.50 14:44:3800059949895TRLO0LSE
710339.50 14:44:3800059949896TRLO0LSE
540339.50 14:54:4500059950342TRLO0LSE
528339.50 14:54:4500059950343TRLO0LSE
309339.50 14:54:4500059950344TRLO0LSE
333339.50 14:54:4500059950345TRLO0LSE
215339.50 14:54:4500059950346TRLO0LSE
487339.50 15:17:2900059951514TRLO0LSE
555343.50 15:27:3800059952065TRLO0LSE
1119343.50 15:27:3800059952066TRLO0LSE
1994342.50 15:28:0200059952116TRLO0LSE
332342.00 15:37:5300059952895TRLO0LSE
1258342.00 15:37:5800059952896TRLO0LSE
389342.00 15:40:1100059953055TRLO0LSE
124342.00 15:40:1100059953054TRLO0LSE
728343.00 15:43:0400059953201TRLO0LSE
1761343.00 15:44:5400059953325TRLO0LSE
6343.00 15:44:5400059953324TRLO0LSE
301343.00 15:44:5400059953323TRLO0LSE
728343.00 15:44:5400059953322TRLO0LSE
288342.50 15:56:1000059954203TRLO0LSE
487342.50 15:58:2300059954330TRLO0LSE
475342.50 16:00:1700059954445TRLO0LSE
1905343.00 16:02:0400059954554TRLO0LSE
530343.50 16:09:4900059954998TRLO0LSE
13343.50 16:09:4900059954999TRLO0LSE
249343.50 16:09:4900059955000TRLO0LSE
984343.50 16:09:5100059955001TRLO0LSE
1112343.50 16:12:5300059955236TRLO0LSE
171343.00 16:17:4000059955491TRLO0LSE
992343.00 16:18:0200059955512TRLO0LSE
136342.50 16:19:0000059955591TRLO0LSE
147342.50 16:19:5300059955642TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
