Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 8 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 337.8227 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 343.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 333.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,941,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,149,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 8 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 726 333.50 08:17:30 00059938030TRLO0 LSE 1570 333.50 08:17:30 00059938029TRLO0 LSE 1367 334.50 08:28:07 00059938482TRLO0 LSE 489 334.50 08:28:07 00059938483TRLO0 LSE 1935 336.00 08:45:10 00059938987TRLO0 LSE 401 335.50 08:54:02 00059939284TRLO0 LSE 1819 335.50 08:54:02 00059939285TRLO0 LSE 1987 335.50 09:30:22 00059940258TRLO0 LSE 425 335.00 09:30:38 00059940272TRLO0 LSE 746 335.00 09:30:51 00059940276TRLO0 LSE 78 335.50 10:09:03 00059941326TRLO0 LSE 1400 335.50 10:09:03 00059941325TRLO0 LSE 422 335.50 10:09:03 00059941324TRLO0 LSE 2019 336.00 10:40:25 00059942287TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:45:51 00059942470TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:46:12 00059942472TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:46:12 00059942473TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:46:12 00059942474TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:46:12 00059942475TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:46:12 00059942476TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:46:12 00059942477TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 10:47:27 00059942518TRLO0 LSE 229 337.50 11:38:19 00059944418TRLO0 LSE 1678 337.50 11:38:20 00059944419TRLO0 LSE 1981 337.00 11:41:04 00059944466TRLO0 LSE 385 336.50 11:41:04 00059944468TRLO0 LSE 1149 336.50 11:41:04 00059944467TRLO0 LSE 716 336.50 11:41:04 00059944469TRLO0 LSE 804 336.00 11:41:05 00059944472TRLO0 LSE 1090 336.00 11:41:08 00059944475TRLO0 LSE 864 336.00 11:41:08 00059944474TRLO0 LSE 1016 336.00 11:41:08 00059944473TRLO0 LSE 1728 335.50 11:51:33 00059944736TRLO0 LSE 1658 335.00 11:55:29 00059944955TRLO0 LSE 1643 336.00 12:35:47 00059945902TRLO0 LSE 46 336.00 12:35:47 00059945901TRLO0 LSE 725 336.00 12:35:47 00059945905TRLO0 LSE 62 336.00 12:35:47 00059945904TRLO0 LSE 3196 336.00 12:35:47 00059945903TRLO0 LSE 1693 336.50 12:55:47 00059946292TRLO0 LSE 71 336.50 12:57:35 00059946336TRLO0 LSE 487 336.50 13:27:29 00059946963TRLO0 LSE 49 336.50 13:28:08 00059946981TRLO0 LSE 1130 336.50 13:29:53 00059947025TRLO0 LSE 910 336.50 13:29:53 00059947024TRLO0 LSE 1317 336.50 13:29:53 00059947023TRLO0 LSE 700 336.00 13:30:23 00059947080TRLO0 LSE 1133 336.00 13:30:23 00059947079TRLO0 LSE 31 336.00 13:30:23 00059947081TRLO0 LSE 1910 336.00 13:46:50 00059947916TRLO0 LSE 1829 335.50 13:46:50 00059947917TRLO0 LSE 1502 337.50 14:21:09 00059948993TRLO0 LSE 270 337.50 14:21:09 00059948994TRLO0 LSE 392 337.50 14:21:09 00059948995TRLO0 LSE 655 337.50 14:21:09 00059948996TRLO0 LSE 816 337.50 14:21:09 00059948997TRLO0 LSE 33 337.50 14:21:09 00059948998TRLO0 LSE 1981 338.50 14:29:45 00059949207TRLO0 LSE 380 338.50 14:29:45 00059949236TRLO0 LSE 194 339.00 14:39:04 00059949635TRLO0 LSE 95 339.00 14:39:04 00059949636TRLO0 LSE 121 339.00 14:39:04 00059949637TRLO0 LSE 600 339.50 14:41:29 00059949718TRLO0 LSE 33 339.50 14:41:29 00059949719TRLO0 LSE 534 339.50 14:41:29 00059949720TRLO0 LSE 600 339.50 14:41:29 00059949721TRLO0 LSE 218 339.50 14:41:29 00059949722TRLO0 LSE 509 339.50 14:41:29 00059949723TRLO0 LSE 747 339.50 14:44:38 00059949895TRLO0 LSE 710 339.50 14:44:38 00059949896TRLO0 LSE 540 339.50 14:54:45 00059950342TRLO0 LSE 528 339.50 14:54:45 00059950343TRLO0 LSE 309 339.50 14:54:45 00059950344TRLO0 LSE 333 339.50 14:54:45 00059950345TRLO0 LSE 215 339.50 14:54:45 00059950346TRLO0 LSE 487 339.50 15:17:29 00059951514TRLO0 LSE 555 343.50 15:27:38 00059952065TRLO0 LSE 1119 343.50 15:27:38 00059952066TRLO0 LSE 1994 342.50 15:28:02 00059952116TRLO0 LSE 332 342.00 15:37:53 00059952895TRLO0 LSE 1258 342.00 15:37:58 00059952896TRLO0 LSE 389 342.00 15:40:11 00059953055TRLO0 LSE 124 342.00 15:40:11 00059953054TRLO0 LSE 728 343.00 15:43:04 00059953201TRLO0 LSE 1761 343.00 15:44:54 00059953325TRLO0 LSE 6 343.00 15:44:54 00059953324TRLO0 LSE 301 343.00 15:44:54 00059953323TRLO0 LSE 728 343.00 15:44:54 00059953322TRLO0 LSE 288 342.50 15:56:10 00059954203TRLO0 LSE 487 342.50 15:58:23 00059954330TRLO0 LSE 475 342.50 16:00:17 00059954445TRLO0 LSE 1905 343.00 16:02:04 00059954554TRLO0 LSE 530 343.50 16:09:49 00059954998TRLO0 LSE 13 343.50 16:09:49 00059954999TRLO0 LSE 249 343.50 16:09:49 00059955000TRLO0 LSE 984 343.50 16:09:51 00059955001TRLO0 LSE 1112 343.50 16:12:53 00059955236TRLO0 LSE 171 343.00 16:17:40 00059955491TRLO0 LSE 992 343.00 16:18:02 00059955512TRLO0 LSE 136 342.50 16:19:00 00059955591TRLO0 LSE 147 342.50 16:19:53 00059955642TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

