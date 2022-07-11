Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Timing of Release of Interim Results

DJ Timing of Release of Interim Results
11 July 2022
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Announces Timing of
Release of 2022 Interim Results and
Investor Conference Call
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES" or the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its interim results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 at 7.00am BST (2.00am EST) on Thursday 11 August 2022.
An investor conference call and webcast will be hosted by IRES' management at 9.00am BST (4.00 am EST) on Thursday, 11 August 2022.
The details for this call are outlined below:
Ireland (Local): +353 1 536 9584
UK Toll Free: 0800 640 6441
UK (Local): +44 20 3936 2999
Canada Toll Free: +1 833 2942 546
US Toll Free: +1 855 9796 654
Germany (Local): +49 32 22109 8334
Netherlands (Local): +31 85 888 7233
Other International: +44 203 936 2999
Participant access code 102154
To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at https:// www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/62c82dc559bc7414006b1c27/erge
We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions.
The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the IRES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ reports-and-presentations/year/2022
A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details.UK: 020 3936 3001 and International +44 203 936 3001. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 846417. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, 25 August 2022.
For further information please contact:
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138
investors@iresreit.ie
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974
For Media Requests:
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250
ires@fticonsulting.com
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 69 units due for delivery in 2022 under a pre-purchase contract and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.
