11-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 July 2022 it purchased a total of 240,694 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 140,694 100,000 EUR1.052 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.890 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.040 GBP0.878 GBP0.886105 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046415

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,720,993 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 217 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939097TRLO0 1300 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939096TRLO0 1939 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939095TRLO0 895 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939094TRLO0 4145 1.052 XDUB 09:09:20 00059939664TRLO0 4621 1.052 XDUB 09:12:46 00059939795TRLO0 2500 1.052 XDUB 09:12:46 00059939799TRLO0 2079 1.052 XDUB 09:12:46 00059939800TRLO0 4696 1.050 XDUB 09:18:37 00059939944TRLO0 2965 1.040 XDUB 09:42:46 00059940551TRLO0 1553 1.040 XDUB 09:42:46 00059940550TRLO0 6685 1.044 XDUB 10:46:26 00059942482TRLO0 3957 1.048 XDUB 11:15:36 00059943385TRLO0 507 1.048 XDUB 11:15:36 00059943384TRLO0 4161 1.046 XDUB 11:49:02 00059944663TRLO0 4973 1.046 XDUB 12:15:50 00059945488TRLO0 2840 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947226TRLO0 1300 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947225TRLO0 648 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947228TRLO0 3900 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947227TRLO0 6045 1.040 XDUB 14:51:38 00059950244TRLO0 4681 1.040 XDUB 15:02:00 00059950659TRLO0 2500 1.040 XDUB 15:02:00 00059950660TRLO0 7200 1.046 XDUB 15:11:30 00059951116TRLO0 2500 1.044 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951203TRLO0 747 1.046 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951206TRLO0 6500 1.046 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951205TRLO0 1300 1.046 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951204TRLO0 5391 1.046 XDUB 15:26:19 00059952014TRLO0 4211 1.046 XDUB 15:26:19 00059952013TRLO0 4122 1.046 XDUB 15:38:19 00059952923TRLO0 3725 1.046 XDUB 15:38:19 00059952922TRLO0 2243 1.046 XDUB 15:49:12 00059953836TRLO0 2155 1.046 XDUB 15:49:12 00059953835TRLO0 4632 1.046 XDUB 15:50:22 00059953881TRLO0 1868 1.046 XDUB 15:56:22 00059954217TRLO0 2500 1.046 XDUB 15:56:52 00059954237TRLO0 1025 1.052 XDUB 16:10:50 00059955068TRLO0 3550 1.052 XDUB 16:10:50 00059955069TRLO0 2600 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955222TRLO0 1300 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955223TRLO0 396 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955224TRLO0 2500 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955226TRLO0 1200 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955227TRLO0 1618 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955228TRLO0 1594 1.050 XDUB 16:12:51 00059955234TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 16:12:51 00059955233TRLO0 4210 1.046 XDUB 16:16:07 00059955418TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 851 88.90 XLON 09:12:46 00059939798TRLO0 1084 88.90 XLON 09:12:46 00059939797TRLO0 1932 88.90 XLON 09:12:46 00059939796TRLO0 2182 88.80 XLON 09:12:47 00059939803TRLO0 1372 89.00 XLON 09:12:59 00059939807TRLO0 2357 89.00 XLON 09:12:59 00059939806TRLO0 3761 89.00 XLON 09:13:59 00059939852TRLO0 1338 89.00 XLON 09:15:04 00059939892TRLO0 2460 89.00 XLON 09:15:04 00059939891TRLO0 1948 88.80 XLON 09:18:37 00059939942TRLO0 3000 88.90 XLON 09:18:37 00059939943TRLO0 1064 88.70 XLON 09:32:36 00059940315TRLO0 2601 88.70 XLON 09:32:36 00059940314TRLO0 2 88.30 XLON 10:17:21 00059941553TRLO0 3856 88.30 XLON 10:17:21 00059941554TRLO0 4 88.60 XLON 10:53:14 00059942712TRLO0 3572 88.60 XLON 10:53:14 00059942713TRLO0 54 88.60 XLON 11:17:41 00059943469TRLO0 3000 88.70 XLON 11:17:41 00059943470TRLO0 4059 88.50 XLON 11:19:06 00059943596TRLO0 309 88.60 XLON 12:06:04 00059945237TRLO0 3596 88.60 XLON 12:06:04 00059945238TRLO0 3216 88.40 XLON 13:14:45 00059946594TRLO0 232 88.40 XLON 13:14:45 00059946593TRLO0 23 88.30 XLON 13:32:46 00059947210TRLO0 3300 88.30 XLON 13:32:46 00059947209TRLO0 2045 88.20 XLON 13:32:59 00059947222TRLO0 1308 88.20 XLON 13:32:59 00059947221TRLO0 569 87.80 XLON 13:45:29 00059947810TRLO0 3060 87.80 XLON 13:45:29 00059947811TRLO0 20 88.50 XLON 15:09:03 00059951035TRLO0 3494 88.60 XLON 15:11:30 00059951115TRLO0 9702 88.60 XLON 15:11:30 00059951114TRLO0 3457 88.40 XLON 15:13:25 00059951226TRLO0 551 88.60 XLON 15:26:19 00059952012TRLO0 4188 88.60 XLON 15:26:19 00059952011TRLO0 2 88.50 XLON 15:37:19 00059952853TRLO0 3857 88.50 XLON 15:37:38 00059952884TRLO0 5087 88.50 XLON 15:49:12 00059953834TRLO0 2306 88.50 XLON 15:49:12 00059953833TRLO0 4601 88.90 XLON 16:12:50 00059955225TRLO0 420 88.80 XLON 16:12:51 00059955229TRLO0 2209 88.80 XLON 16:12:51 00059955232TRLO0 222 88.80 XLON 16:12:51 00059955231TRLO0 1729 88.80 XLON 16:12:51 00059955230TRLO0

