Record sees itself at the beginning of a new stage as it develops its capabilities as an asset manager rather than purely a supplier of specialist currency overlay services. The progress so far is good with the FY22 results beginning to show the benefits of diversification and the introduction of new, higher fee-margin products. More of these are in development and investment in systems and staff should underpin operational gearing if the group succeeds in its aim of reaching FY25 revenue of over £60m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...