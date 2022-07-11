India's AmpereHour Energy has released MoviGEN, a new lithium-ion-based, mobile energy storage system. It is scalable and can provide clean energy for applications such as on-demand EV charging, remote construction sites, and large-scale outdoor events.From pv magazine India India's AmpereHour Energy has released MoviGEN, a new plug-and-play mobile energy storage system. The lithium-ion-based system provides on-demand electrical energy and replaces the need for movable fossil-fuel-based power generators. The target applications include power for construction sites, outdoor events, on-demand ...

