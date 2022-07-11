The "E-learning Market in UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the e-learning market in the UK and it is poised to grow by 11.57 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period. The market is driven by learning process enhancements in the academic sector, rise in cost-effective content development, and reduced infrastructural and additional costs.

This study identifies the increase in adoption of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth in the UK during the next few years. Also, increase in cloud computing solutions for the academic sector and rise of Industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Packaged content Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Solutions Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 K-12 Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Higher education Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Corporate Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Day One Technologies Ltd.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Jpmorgan Chase and Co.

Mcgraw Hill

Sap Se

Skillsoft Ltd.

First Media Solutions Ltd.

Learning Pool

Learning Technologies Group plc

Looop Online Ltd.

Sponge Group Holdings Ltd.

Thoma Bravo Lp

Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.

Virtual College Ltd.

Walkgrove Ltd.

Willowdna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fffqb0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005432/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900