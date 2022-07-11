Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Alzinova TO3 (349/22)

At the request of Alzinova AB, Alzinova AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from July 12, 2022. 

Security name: Alzinova TO3
----------------------------
Short name:   ALZ TO3   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017833247
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  262064   
----------------------------

Terms: ·   Each Warrant entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one  
     (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription 
     of shares with the support of Warrants amounts to 70 percent of the  
     volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period
     from and including 23 March 2023 up to and including 5 April 2023,   
     however not less than the quota value for the share (SEK 0.263 as of  
     today) and not more than SEK 3.15.                   
    ·   The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of
     the Warrants will run from and including 11 April 2023 up to and    
     including 25 April 2023.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2023-04-11 - 2023-04-25                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2023-04-21                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommission ABon +46768-532822.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
