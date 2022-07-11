Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Alzinova TO3 (349/22)

At the request of Alzinova AB, Alzinova AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 12, 2022. Security name: Alzinova TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: ALZ TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017833247 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 262064 ---------------------------- Terms: · Each Warrant entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of Warrants amounts to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during the period from and including 23 March 2023 up to and including 5 April 2023, however not less than the quota value for the share (SEK 0.263 as of today) and not more than SEK 3.15. · The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of the Warrants will run from and including 11 April 2023 up to and including 25 April 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2023-04-11 - 2023-04-25 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2023-04-21 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission ABon +46768-532822.