Do I have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of BLUETTI Prime Day deals?

BLUETTI Prime Day (Photo: Business Wire)

The short answer: nope. But if you'd like to grab the Prime Day sales only on Amazon, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime Member.

BLUETTI confirms its annual shopping event BLUETTI Prime Day date on July 5 15. To help you narrow things down, they've collected the best deals on their official website, from solar power stations, solar panels to various accessories worth your money.

The Best Prime Day Deals From BLUETTI

AC200P The Most Popular 2kWh Solar Generator Now At The Lowest Price Ever 1.699€ (was 1.999€)

Packed with a 2kW AC pure sine wave inverter, an enormous 2kWh capacity, and utilizing the most durable, safest LiFePO4 battery chemistry, the BLUETTI AC200P is undoubtedly the most cost-effective solar generator.

It can power all your needs from a household fridge to an 8.000 BTU portable air conditioner without breaking a sweat. Recharging by solar at a blistering speed up to 700W. You can juice up AC200P from zero to full in less than 4 hours with free, clean solar power alone!

AC200MAX All-round Upgraded Power Beast 2.099€ (was 2.399€)

With two expansion battery ports, the AC200MAX welcomes up to two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) battery modules, allowing you to build on your system up to 8192Wh!

The AC200MAX allows up to 900W solar input and 400W via the AC wall charger, giving you a stunning 1300W total charging input to recharge it in less than 2 hours.

BLUETTI AC300 B300 Power Anything Imaginable 3.899€ (was 4.299€)

Unlike any BLUETTI solar generator products, the AC300 has no built-in battery, bringing it unprecedented mobility and uniqueness. Every AC300 can accept up to 4 B300 (3072Wh each) battery modules, adding up to a groundbreaking 12288Wh capacity Covering your whole family's basic needs for DAYS during emergencies or power outages!

Time to plug into full-time solar life! BLUETTI AC300 is now capable of receiving 2400W of unrivaled solar charging input. The advanced MPPT controller lets you juice up a B300 (3072Wh) battery module as soon as 1,5hrs only with sunshine!

Other units highly recommended on BLUETTI UK EU Prime Day 2022:

EB55 537Wh, 700W Portable Solar Generator £549 (was £599);

EB70 716Wh, 1000W Portable Power Station £649 (was £739);

B230 2048Wh LFP Expansion Battery £1399 (was £1499);

EP500Pro 5100Wh, 3000W Home Backup Power £5399 (was £5999)

AC200MAX B230 4096Wh, 2200W Portable Solar Generator £3199 (was £3499)

EB55 537Wh, 700W Portable Solar Generator 599€ (was 649€);

EB70 716Wh, 1.000W Portable Power Station 699€ (was 749€);

B230 2.048Wh LFP Expansion Battery 1.399€ (was 1.599€);

EP500Pro 5.100Wh, 3.000W Home Backup Power 5.399€ (was 5.999€)

AC200MAX 2/B230 3/SP200 6.144Wh, 2.200W Bundles 6.394€ (was 8.249€)

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

