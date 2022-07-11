Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Tallinn

Signet Bank AS, registration number 40003076407, (hereinafter, the "former member") and AS Expobank, registration number 40003043232, (hereinafter, the "new member") have entered into the Credit Institution Undertaking Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which Signet Bank AS on 11 July 2022 with permission issued by the Financial and Capital Markets Commission will transfer to AS Expobank substantially all of its business, change its name and cease activity as a credit institution. Following the transfer, the former member is also transferring Nasdaq Tallinn membership to the new member. The new member will operate with name AS Expobank (to be renamed Signet Bank AS) and registration number 40003043232. The member identity SIBA will remain unchanged. This change will be effective in the trading systems as of July 11, 2022. Member: Signet Bank AS Member ID: SIBA Valid as of: July 11, 2022 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.