Montag, 11.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
11.07.2022 | 14:05
Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Tallinn

Signet Bank AS, registration number 40003076407, (hereinafter, the "former
member") and AS Expobank, registration number 40003043232, (hereinafter, the
"new member") have entered into the Credit Institution Undertaking Transfer
Agreement, pursuant to which Signet Bank AS on 11 July 2022 with permission
issued by the Financial and Capital Markets Commission will transfer to AS
Expobank substantially all of its business, change its name and cease activity
as a credit institution. Following the transfer, the former member is also
transferring Nasdaq Tallinn membership to the new member. The new member will
operate with name AS Expobank (to be renamed Signet Bank AS) and registration
number 40003043232. The member identity SIBA will remain unchanged. 

This change will be effective in the trading systems as of July 11, 2022.

Member:         Signet Bank AS
Member ID:       SIBA
Valid as of:        July 11, 2022



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+372 640 8847
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
