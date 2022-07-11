Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Provides Update on Custom Branded Apps

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK / OTCQB:PKLBF / FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, today announced that it has completed the build of custom branded apps for Chun Fun How and SoyTalk and plans to launch them in the Apple App and Google Play stores this week.

"We built our robust restaurant technology on a modern tech stack and using best practices. Our platform is built to empower our restaurant clients with flexible and scalable solutions for their own custom branded application." said Gary Zhang, Perk's CTO, "At the same time, we've automated our platform and processes so that it takes minimal work from our development team to generate each new custom branded application within one day. Our platform is modular and truly plug-and-play. All we need to do is go through a simple set-up process where the restaurant can select which features they would like and customize the appearance of their app with their own brand and colours. This helps to keep costs low for both our customers and for Perk."

Perk's custom branded apps are built on the Perk Hero platform and leverage its downloadable merchant app, merchant web portal, and powerful features such as mobile ordering, contactless payment, digital wallets and loyalty.

The utility of custom branded apps is supported by a recent consumer data survey of U.S. restaurant customers who use some form of technology when ordering food found that 67% of respondents preferred using a restaurant's own app to websites or food delivery services.1 Further, a recent State of the Industry Report from the National Restaurant Association states that: "many operators will devote their resources to online or app ordering, reservations, mobile payment, or delivery management, in addition to back-of-the-house technology."2

"Our work at Perk Labs is to help restaurateurs survive and thrive during challenging economic times" said Jonathan Hoyles, Perk's CEO, "We believe multichannel ordering, mobile payment and digital loyalty are the future for restaurants, and with the advancements in our digital dine-in, online ordering and custom branded app offerings we're excited for Perk Labs to take a bigger and bigger role in determining that future. Throughout 2022 we will continue to build out our ability to seize this opportunity by expanding not only our features, such as POS integrations, menu management versatility, and advancing our promotions and loyalty engine, but also our distribution channels and strategic partnerships. These investments are timely, as we expect the number of merchants using our platform to expand rapidly and their collective order volumes to continue to grow. In addition to the apps we've just completed, we also have a number of other restaurants in our sales pipeline that we expect to begin building apps for soon."

[1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1243722/share-of-us-consumers-that-prefer-a-restaurant-s-app-or-website-for-delivery/

[2] https://restaurant.org/research-and-media/media/press-releases/association-releases-2022-state-of-the-restaurant-industry-report/

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy. Perk Hero provides restaurateurs with friendly and reliable digital ordering, payment and loyalty tools to help them survive and thrive in a difficult economic environment. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

