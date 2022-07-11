EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company") (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2), a technology company specializing in precious metal extraction processes with applications in the primary and secondary metals industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Moorhouse as Chief Executive Officer and President of EnviroMetal. Mr. Moorhouse will succeed Duane Nelson, who has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nelson will continue to serve as a director and has been appointed Co-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank Mr. Nelson, for being the founder and also for his years of dedication to the Company. I look forward to continue working with him as Co-Chairman" said EnviroMetal Co-Chairman, Mel Lavitt. "Mr. Moorhouse is a veteran executive with extensive mining experience and a diversified background. We are excited by his commitment to continue executing on EnviroMetal's key strategic priorities and generating revenues from licensing our core gold recovery technologies."

Mr. Moorhouse has more than 20 years of experience within the mining and precious metals industries. He joined EnviroMetal in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer where he was responsible for all aspects of the Company's operations and has been instrumental in developing internal processes and business analytics. Prior to joining EnviroMetal, he held senior positions with a number of TSX.V, TSE and private companies.

"The outlook for our business is exceptionally strong," said Mr. Moorhouse. "I look forward to leading the continued development and commercialization of EnviroMetal's innovative gold recovery technology. With a renewed focus on our core technology for mining clients, I am confident we are well positioned to deliver lasting value to our customers and shareholders."

Duane Nelson stated, "I am very honored to accept the Co-Chairman appointment and welcome the opportunity to hand over the day to day management and operational responsibilities to Mr. Moorhouse while having the opportunity to remain actively involved in the strategic development and growth of the Companyas it enters its commercial stage."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious and non-precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste. Backed by a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and electronic waste industries. For more information, please visit www.EnviroMetal.com .

