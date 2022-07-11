NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing a first-in-class neuroreparative drug to treat nervous system damage, announced that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for its previously announced US$15,225,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

One of the participants in the Private Placement, PFP Biosciences Holdings ("PFP Biosciences"), has agreed to subscribe for a number of units that will exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and consequently will result in PFP Biosciences becoming an Insider of the Company as defined under TSXV regulations. The creation of a new Insider requires TSXV approval and therefore closing of the Private Placement is subject to receiving this final approval which is expected to take 5-7 business days.

Each unit (the "Unit") issued in the Private Placement will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant", and together with the Common Shares, the "Securities"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of US$1.75 per Common Share for a period of 60 months after closing. All of the Securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for continued development of their lead drug candidate, NVG-291, and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company may pay certain finders a fee payable in Common Shares at a price per share valued at the Unit Price equal to 5% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering from investors of Units introduced to the Company by such finders.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291 and is developing a unique new class of reparative drugs. NVG-291 is a therapeutic peptide that mimics the intracellular domain of the receptor protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma), a cell surface receptor known to interact with chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs). When damage to the nervous system occurs, CSPGs initially help to contain damage. However, the interaction between CSPGs and protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma in the long term interferes with repair of the nervous system, inhibiting functions such as neural plasticity, axonal regeneration and remyelination. NVG-291-R has shown efficacy in a range of animal models, including models of spinal cord injury, peripheral nerve injury, multiple sclerosis and stroke, and NVG-291-R has been shown to promote nervous system repair and enhanced recovery of functions such as walking, bladder control, vision, and memory.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease. The company's initial focus is on Alzheimer's disease, spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. For more information, go to www.nervgen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Adams, Chief Financial Officer

badams@nervgen.com

Huitt Tracey, Corporate Communications

htracey@nervgen.com

604.537.2094

