Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Medical Carts and Workstations Market Worth $11.48 billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation), Specialized Carts (Anesthesia, Emergency), Medication Carts, Wall Arm, Medical Storage Cabinet] and End User - Global Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research, the medical carts and workstations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $11.48 billion by 2029.

A major factor contributing to the growth of the medical carts and workstations market is the electronic medical record/electronic health record (EMR/EHR) adoption. The EMR is a legal record created by hospitals and ambulatory environments as a source of data for EHR. Most developed countries across the globe are deploying EMR as one of the most important initiatives in their healthcare policy. The benefits of EMR/EHR have led to the development of EMR/EHR workstations. Mobile EHR workstations allow doctors and nurses to go through the medical data at the bedside instead of analyzing the data where the physical workstations are plugged in. Countries with EMR/EHR systems have implemented workstations into their practice. Also, future digital health initiatives are expected to increase the percentage adoption of EMR/EHR workstations globally.

The benefits provided by medical carts and workstations have boosted the growth of this market. The current practice of manually collecting and organizing patient data is labor-intensive and prone to errors. This process causes unnecessary delay and expensive medical errors that severely impact patient safety & efficiency. Thus, medical carts and workstations facilitate patient safety by allowing clinicians to access data during patient care. They also provide work surfaces and optional storage drawers, enabling nurses to make fewer trips back and forth to the nursing station. Moreover, medical workstations provide access points for patient verification, record keeping, and medication ordering with the EMR system, thus helping in creating an efficient clinical workflow by reducing medical errors.

In addition, the growing scope of medical carts and workstations in emerging countries is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the medical carts and workstations market.

The medical carts and workstations market is segmented by product (Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations, Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Mount Workstations, and Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories), end user (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Physician Offices/Clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the advancements in cart features. Other factors such as the increasing need to improve medication adherence, demand for electronic clinical documentation, and clinics & hospitals preferring telehealth contribute to the demand for different types of mobile computing carts/workstations.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022. However, the long-term care facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of patients requiring long-term care facilities and the need for advanced carts & workstations for these facilities are attributed to the growth of this market. These carts are expected to lead to comprehensive patient care.

Based on geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as higher acceptance of advanced technologies, easy accessibility to a wide range of healthcare medical carts & workstations with well-established healthcare systems, and presence of many leading medical players are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Some of the key players operating in the global medical carts and workstations market include Midmark Corporation (U.S.), The Harloff Company (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Bergmann Group (U.S.), Altus Inc. (U.S.), Enovate Medical (U.S.), Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), AMD Global Telemedicine (U.S.), Howard Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), HAT Collective (U.S.), Global Media Group, LLC. (U.S.), JACO, Inc. (U.S.), AFC Industries (U.S.), Bytec Group Limited (U.K.), Parity Medical (U.K.), Solaire Medical, LLC (U.S.), ITD GmbH (Germany), Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.), Herman Miller, Inc. (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), InterMetro Industries Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Scope of the Report:

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product

Mobile Computing Carts and Workstations

Computer Carts and Workstations



Powered Computer Carts and Workstations





Non-powered Computer Carts and Workstations



Computing Medication Carts and Workstations



Documentation Carts and Workstations



Telemedicine Carts and Workstations



Other Mobile Computing Carts and Workstations*



Mobile Computing Cart and Workstation Accessories

*Other carts/workstations include gaming carts, fetal monitoring carts, and mammography carts

Specialty Medical Carts and Workstations

Emergency Carts and Workstations



Anesthesia Carts and Workstations



Procedure Carts and Workstations



Other Specialty Medical Carts and Workstations*

*Other carts include airway carts, bedside and nurse server carts, treatment carts, dental carts, suture carts, and phlebotomy carts

Wall Mount Workstations

Wall Arms



Wall Cabinet Workstations



Wall Mount Workstation Accessories

Conventional Medication Carts

Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Physician Offices/Clinics

Other End Users

*Other end users include ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

