With a strong focus on solar and battery energy storage and their role in decarbonization right throughout the European continent and economy, this year's pv magazine Roundtables Europe focused on how green electrons, jobs, and manufacturing can deliver a cleaner, freer future for Europe. The first five sessions are now available to view on demand.The conflict in Europe's east has resulted in unprecedented action being taken in energy marketplaces. What are the roles of solar and energy storage in delivering conflict-free clean energy and how can roadblocks to deployment be overcome by smart ...

