Direct Selling Market Size Worth $286.7 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global direct selling market size is expected to reach USD 286.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The consumers' increasing desire to inspect and authenticate products before purchase is driving the global industry. As a consequence of the internet ecosystem and changing client demands, new business models have arisen, resulting in the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution channels. For product and service marketing, direct selling has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly developing way of distribution.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The Asia Pacific led the global market, accounting for the majority of total sales. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of health & wellness and cosmetics products.

The cosmetics and personal care section of the worldwide market is expected to increase at a rapid pace. The category is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period on account of rising knowledge of skincare regimens, as well as innovative product branding and promotion tactics.

In 2021, North America accounted for a notable market share. The existence of multiple players is driving the region's growth, as is an increasing desire for extra money through direct selling. Furthermore, increased disposable income, in combination with government initiatives, is expected to support regional market growth in the coming years.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Direct Selling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Health & Wellness, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Household Goods & Durables), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Direct Selling Market Growth & Trends

Direct selling organizations have been effective in supplying new things on a regular basis in order to reach the majority of the consumer base over the previous many years. In order to fulfill the changing needs of today's consumers, businesses have been developing new product versions. By increasing their brand portfolio, direct selling organizations have been able to cater to a large audience with a variety of product preferences. Direct selling provides an extra source of income for a large number of people and fosters micro-entrepreneurship.

Direct selling witnessed an increase in the usage of internet tools and video meetings during the global pandemic of 2020, as well as a welcome boost in social interaction for customers who were separated due to national lockdowns. The worldwide health crisis, according to the DSA, increased customer demand for health and wellness items, and direct selling gave home-bound entrepreneurs a method to supplement their income.

The health and wellness category led the worldwide market, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases among the global population. Stress, anxiety, diabetes, and other health problems have increased as a result of consumers' sedentary and rushed lifestyles. Furthermore, a lack of a sufficient diet has resulted in lesser consumption of vital nutrients and minerals required for the healthy and active functioning of the human body. As a result, the use of health and wellness goods such as vitamins and supplements, as well as other nutritional items, has increased.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global market, owing to increased healthcare and cosmetics expenditure. Direct sellers are gaining popularity in emerging economies, notably in lower-tier cities in China, India, and Indonesia.

