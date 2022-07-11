SolidCAM, a global leader in innovative CAM software for CNC machining and distribution of related digital manufacturing solutions, has more than 20,000 CNC manufacturing customers worldwide

A Desktop Metal sales partner in Germany since 2021, SolidCAM will now also sell the Company's metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and India

SolidCAM's CNC AM Center of Excellence showrooms currently being completed in the US, UK and Germany will feature Desktop Metal's Studio System and Shop System solutions for demonstrations, education, training, benchmarks and small series production

A new CNC AM co-marketing campaign will showcase how Desktop Metal's AM 2.0 technology complements SolidCAM's software and machining solutions, with joint activities slated for IMTS 2022 this fall in Chicago

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced it has expanded its relationship with CNC software innovator SolidCAM, creator of the breakthrough iMachining toolpath technology and a leading distributor of solutions to precision metal manufacturers worldwide.

SolidCAM, which was founded in 1984, has offered Desktop Metal products in Germany since 2021. Now, it will offer Desktop Metal solutions for direct printing of metal to customers in the United States, where SolidCAM has technology centers at its US headquarters in Newton, Pa., and Rancho Cucamonga, CA, as well as the United Kingdom, Israel and India. In all, SolidCAM has about 100 direct sales team members worldwide.

Additionally, new CNC AM Center of Excellence showrooms are currently being completed in Pennsylvania, Germany, and the UK to demonstrate how Desktop Metal's AM 2.0 solutions complement traditional subtractive machining technology and workflows. Additional facilities are also slated for completion in California, Israel and India.

"The Desktop Metal team is delighted to announce an expansion of our relationship with SolidCAM, a brand that is long trusted by machinists worldwide," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "This expanded partnership means that more CNC professionals will learn how easy it is to 3D print and sinter complex designs on our Studio System and Shop System metal AM offerings, freeing up capacity on CNC equipment, as well as machinist's time. Additive manufacturing technology is truly complementary to machining, and we're eager to deliver that message to the market in partnership with SolidCAM."

"Our Schramberg Technology Center has already added a Desktop Metal Studio System to its current CNC machines, and we're in the process of adding more Studio System and Shop System printers to our facilities worldwide so we can demonstrate how this additive manufacturing technology is complementary to CNC machining equipment," said Dr. Emil Somekh, Founder and CEO of SolidCAM. "The growing impact of additive manufacturing has been well documented. During the COVID-19 epidemic, 3D printing played a critical role in repairing vulnerabilities in supply chains, especially in the medical sector, and we think it can help improve the throughput of supply chains that remain challenged today."

SolidCAM will be showcasing Desktop Metal equipment and solutions in its booth at IMTS 2022 from Sept. 12 17 in Chicago in Booth No. 134502. Desktop Metal will also have two booths at the show, No. 433103 and 432212, where it will be showcasing its metal, polymer, and digital metal casting Additive Manufacturing 2.0 solutions. The International Manufacturing Technology Show, produced by the Association For Manufacturing Technology, is the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award in materials and Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award for sustainability.

About SolidCAM

SolidCAM is recognized as the world leader in seamless integration of CAM in leading CAD products, SolidWorks and Inventor, supporting the complete range of CNC manufacturing applications, including iMachining 2D/3D, 2.5D milling, high-speed surface milling, 3D high-speed machining, multi-sided indexial 4/5 axes milling, simultaneous 5 axes milling, multi-channel mill-turn, Swiss-type machining and probing. SolidCAM has been a consistent growth leader in CAM. Along with its worldwide branches and affiliates direct sales channels, SolidCAM has a worldwide CAM reseller network, in over 50 countries. The SolidCAM industrial user base includes today more than 24,000 seats.

