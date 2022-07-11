WGI Inc.: WGI, Inc. Acquires Alabama-based The Atlantic Group, LLC, Adding Strength and New Services in the Geospatial Aerial Mapping, Remote Sensing, and Photogrammetry Markets

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / National planning, geospatial, and engineering design firm WGI, Inc. (WGI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Huntsville, Alabama-based The Atlantic Group, LLC (Atlantic), a national geospatial data, remote sensing, photogrammetry, and land surveying consulting firm providing aerial LiDAR, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and mapping services to federal, state, and local agencies, as well as private sector clients. Atlantic, effective July 1, 2022, is a wholly owned subsidiary of WGI, operating under the trade name WGI Geospatial.

WGI maintains a commitment to strategic growth, investment, and use of technology and innovation to serve clients' geospatial programs and projects. By adding Atlantic's Teledyne Optech G2 LiDAR sensors, WGI is one of only four firms in the world with this technology. Atlantic also brings multiple Teledyne Optech T-2000s, multiple PhaseOne camera systems, and substantial IT processing infrastructure to WGI's existing data-collection systems. United with WGI's extensive survey capabilities, the combined team provides one of the largest and most comprehensive geospatial offerings in the profession.

"I am very excited that Brian Mayfield and his profession-leading team joined our WGI family," said WGI's CEO, David Wantman. "This addition allows us to fulfill a critical strategic goal of expanding our technology driven geospatial services into the federal markets and statewide programs across the country, strengthening our already formidable and nationwide surveying and geospatial data practice."

"At the same time, we are bringing many recognized geospatial experts into WGI. The timing of this acquisition is critical, as it corresponds with the ramping up of federal spending from the 2021 passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (aka Infrastructure Bill), a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure and competitiveness," he added.

WGI's SVP/Geospatial, Bob Hanson added, "I am ecstatic about Atlantic joining WGI and working with Brian -- a proven leader in our profession. This helps round out WGI's technology and innovation-driven geospatial practice. Atlantic's multi-sensor aerial acquisition capabilities, combined with WGI's experience in using geospatial solutions for addressing engineering and environmental challenges, are a perfect complement of collective capabilities."

"In uniting forces with WGI, I'm excited about the growth opportunities for our associates. I am equally excited about the significant geospatial capabilities we can offer our existing and future clients," Mayfield said. "I'm looking forward to the next step in our mutual growth, and in contributing to the continued success of WGI."

Atlantic's acquisition helps facilitate WGI's strategic growth in the federal market. Brian Mayfield, CP, GISP, SP, GIS will serve as a key leader in his role as Vice President of Remote Sensing and Operations. Bob Hanson, GISP has been appointed the subsidiary's President. Atlantic's existing clients will continue working seamlessly with the same professionals, providing them exceptional service.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 40 states, specializing in the following disciplines: geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development/municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and water resources, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2022, ENR ranked WGI #167 - up 8 places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Michael Davis, / senior vice president, chief strategy officer

michael.davis@wginc.com

407.581.1221

Will Schnier, PE/chief marketing officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Media Contact:

Kelly Owens

Alchemy Communications Group

ko@alchemycommgroup.com

561.222.4958 (mobile)

561.935.9953 x101 (office)

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707901/WGI-Inc-Acquires-Alabama-based-The-Atlantic-Group-LLC-Adding-Strength-and-New-Services-in-the-Geospatial-Aerial-Mapping-Remote-Sensing-and-Photogrammetry-Markets