RushNet, Inc.: Rushnet, Inc. and heliosDX Launch AutoUA Testing to Enhance Patient Care and Help Prevent Kidney Disease Among Other Conditions including UTI

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined efforts with Sciteck® Diagnostics by adopting its AutoUA® reagent system to combat against Kidney Disease and other ailments, particularly urinary tract infections or UTI.

Rushnet and heliosDX continuously endeavor to find innovative ways to enhance the service offering in the laboratory space and raise the bar for patient care. Coupled with the desire to attain its long-term vision of improving shareholder value and growing the company to $50 million in revenue, the additional tests provided through Sciteck's AutoUA® system make complete sense.

AutoUA®

Our launch of the AutoUA® product is just as much about improving the service offering to patients as it is to drive more awareness within the healthcare community about the shortcomings of the most commonly used testing system for kidney disease and failure. The antiquated dipstick method of testing kidney function is leaving many patients blind to health issues that could be revealed earlier and prevented. It is estimated that 30 million Americans are living with chronic kidney disease, but they are unaware of their condition. Yikes!

In a nutshell, the dipstick method is unable to measure non-albumin proteinuria (aka NAP - high protein levels) and by the time the levels are detected, it is too late to prevent the issues. In a study1 that was conducted and accepted in November 2016 on urine total protein and albumin, the researchers found an unexpected discovery. "Among patients with normal timed urine albumin, there were 40% of females and 30.8% of male patients with NAP."

AutoUA® resolves this issue as it can detect elevated levels of NAP as well as albumin proteinuria via PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. Physicians and their patients can be informed much earlier about the condition with time to implement treatment plans to prevent chronic & diabetic kidney disease.

The market for AutoUA® is substantial for the kidney assessment alone for which it is highly recommended for patients with hypertension and diabetes as they are considered high risk. Patients with heart disease are highly suggested to test regularly. Also, patients with obesity, patients over 65 years of age, and infants born prematurely can also benefit from the testing. Yet this system can detect and screen for much more: over 115 diseases, disorders, and conditions are detectable due to the reagent system comprised of 15 analytes of which 13 are FDA 510K cleared and regulated for quantitative urinalysis. A list of additional diseases and ailments that AutoUA® detect and screen include: diabetes, ketosis, UTI, Cirrhosis of the liver, various bacterial infections, hepatitis, carcinoma, and other renal conditions.

AutoUA® is prevention, and prevention leads to a brighter tomorrow.

We thank our partners at Sciteck Diagnostics for introducing us to this exciting, innovative system to further efforts to enhance patient care.

1Prevalence of isolated non-albumin proteinuria in the US population tested for both, urine total protein and urine albumin: An unexpected discovery

Alexander Katayev a,?, Arthur M. Zebelman b, Thomas M. Sharp a, Samantha Flynn c, Richard K. Bernstein c

a Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, 112 Orange Drive, Elon, NC 27244, USA

b Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, 550 17-th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122, USA

c New York Diabetes Center, 1160 Greacen Point Rd., Mamaroneck, NY 10543, USA

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

