Volkswagen has started constructing its first battery cell factory in Germany, while Northvolt has raised $1.1 billion for a new battery gigafactory. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, has agreed to send second-life batteries to Canada for use in stationary storage applications.Volkswagen has broken ground on its first battery cell factory in Salzgitter, Germany. Its new company, PowerCo., is scheduled to start production in 2025. It aims to eventually reach an annual capacity of 40 GWh, which is enough for about 500,000 electric vehicles. The Salzgitter cell factory will serve as a blueprint for the German ...

