11.07.2022 / 16:54

Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached



Global Fashion Group S.A.,

5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,

LEI 5493001035L29EQRO222 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): UBS Group AG Zurich, Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



5 July 2022

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) %of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.10 % 4.91 % 5.002 % 220,292,912 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below Notifiable Threshold % Below Notifiable Threshold % Below Notifiable Threshold % 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights (ix) % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) LU2010095458 212,960 % 0.10 % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 212,960 0.10% B.1: Financial instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date (x) Exercise/Conversion Period (xi) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right of Use over shares At any time 8,187,973 3.72% Right to recall lent shares At any time 528,877 0.24% SUBTOTAL B.1 8,716,850 3.96% B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date (x) Exercise/ Conversion Period (xi) Physical or cash settlement (xii) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Exchangeable Bond

(DE000A3KMT51) 15/03/2028 26/04/2021- 05/01/2028 Physical 2,088,555 0.95% SUBTOTAL B.2 2,088,555 0.95% 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financialinstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): Number Name (xv) % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) See attachment % % %

9. In case of proxy voting:



N/A

10. Additional information (xvi):



N/A Done at Zürich, Switzerland On 11/07/2022 Attachment to8. ( Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity) % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of Both UBS Group AG UBS AG - - - UBS Switzerland AG UBS Group AG UBS AG - - - UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited UBS Group AG UBS AG - - - UBS Asset Management AG UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA UBS Group AG UBS AG - - - UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG UBS Group AG UBS AG - - - UBS Americas Holding LLC UBS Americas Inc. UBS Securities LLC

