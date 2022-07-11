Regulatory News:

At 30 June 2022, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Exane BNP Paribas were the following:

76,783 shares (a purchase of 226 shares is in process of being settled)

- Euro 1,535,818.

During the 1st half-year 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 274,757 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3,944,551 (1,749 transactions).

- For sale, 284,805 shares, for a total amount of Euro 4,139,352 (1,749 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at 31 December 2021, available resources were

87,057 shares

- Euro 1,304,017.

2. During the 2nd half-year 2021, it has been negotiated a total of

For purchase, 127,254 shares, for a total amount of Euro 1,560,488 (799 transactions).

- For sale, 153,107 shares, for a total amount of Euro 1,910,427 (1,067 transactions).

3. As of 1st July 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, the following resources were:

112,910 shares

- Euro 991,074.

4. As of 31 December 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated 2 July 2018, the following resources were:

203,848 shares

- Euro 743,970

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on 01/07/2019.

INVESTOR AGENDA

27 July 2022 (after market close): Hal-year results

20 October 2022 (after market close): Third quarter Financial Information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila is part of SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Financial Press Release" of Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/financial-press-releases

