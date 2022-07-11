Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract concluded by LYSOGENE with the Kepler Cheuvreux brokerage firm, as of 30 June 2022, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 114,809

Cash balance: 60,656.15

Number of executions on buy side on the second half: 517

Number of executions on sell side on the second half: 395

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 239,253 shares for 227,647.49

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 178,017 shares for 178,988.67

As a reminder, as of 31 December 2021, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 53,573

Cash balance: 115,539.70

Number of executions on buy side on the second half: 224

Number of executions on sell side on the second half: 216

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,249 shares for 142,998.52

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,255 shares for 126,782.42

As a reminder, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 34,030

Cash balance: 78,185.94

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 517 239,253 227,647.49 395 178,017 172,988.67 03/01/2022 1 500 975.00 05/01/2022 1 500 975.00 2 1,000 1,990.00 06/01/2022 1 500 1,010.00 07/01/2022 7 500 975.00 10/01/2022 1 500 950.00 13/01/2022 6 2,000 3,660.00 1 500 950.00 14/01/2022 2 500 900.00 17/01/2022 1 500 925.00 4 1,001 1,881.88 18/01/2022 4 1,000 1,880.00 3 499 968.06 19/01/2022 1 500 925.00 20/01/2022 2 500 925.00 21/01/2022 3 1,000 1,810.00 24/01/2022 5 2,000 3,460.00 25/01/2022 3 500 840.00 26/01/2022 3 1,000 1,680.00 1 500 850.00 27/01/2022 5 1,000 1,650.00 1 500 850.00 28/01/2022 5 1,500 2,505.00 31/01/2022 1 500 810.00 01/02/2022 1 500 810.00 2 500 825.00 02/02/2022 3 1,177 1,883.20 03/02/2022 7 2,323 3,391.58 04/02/2022 1 500 700.00 3 1,000 1,480.00 07/02/2022 1 500 775.00 18 6,000 9,960.00 08/02/2022 6 2,000 3,120.00 1 500 825.00 09/02/2022 9 3,000 4,380.00 5 501 761.52 10/02/2022 10 3,999 6,318.42 11/02/2022 4 2,000 3,180.00 6 2,000 3,460.00 14/02/2022 19 8,000 11,520.00 15/02/2022 7 2,000 2,760.00 3 500 715.00 16/02/2022 3 500 705.00 17/02/2022 6 1,500 2,055.00 18/02/2022 5 1,500 2,025.00 1 500 690.00 21/02/2022 6 2,000 2,560.00 2 500 675.00 22/02/2022 3 1,500 1,770.00 23/02/2022 4 1,000 1,170.00 2 500 600.00 24/02/2022 5 1,500 1,650.00 12 5,620 7,025.00 25/02/2022 5 1,000 1,170.00 5 3,000 3,750.00 28/02/2022 6 1,500 1,815.00 01/03/2022 5 2,000 2,320.00 02/03/2022 2 1,000 1,100.00 03/03/2022 2 500 560.00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 517 239,253 227,647.49 395 178,017 172,988.67 04/03/2022 11 4,500 4,635.00 07/03/2022 4 1,500 1,365.00 08/03/2022 1 500 450.00 09/03/2022 5 3,500 3,605.00 11/03/2022 2 1,000 1,080.00 14/03/2022 2 1,000 1,100.00 4 2,500 2,800.00 15/03/2022 3 1,500 1,665.00 16/03/2022 12 4,000 4,600.00 26 8,000 9,520.00 17/03/2022 30 11,000 12,760.00 10 5,000 6,200.00 18/03/2022 14 6,000 6,240.00 1 500 565.00 21/03/2022 3 1,000 1,010.00 22/03/2022 6 1,500 1,515.00 5 383 390.66 23/03/2022 6 2,500 2,450.00 3 113 115.26 24/03/2022 2 1,000 960.00 3 1,387 1,400.87 25/03/2022 5 2,500 2,325.00 1 500 470.00 28/03/2022 8 3,500 3,220.00 4 2,000 1,900.00 29/03/2022 4 2,000 1,800.00 5 2,000 1,840.00 30/03/2022 8 4,000 3,400.00 1 500 450.00 31/03/2022 20 8,500 6,545.00 5 1,500 1,245.00 01/04/2022 7 3,501 2,765.79 5 2,632 2,105.60 04/04/2022 8 6,000 4,980.00 05/04/2022 8 3,000 2,490.00 3 2,000 1,720.00 06/04/2022 11 7,050 5,781.00 6 3,000 2,520.00 07/04/2022 4 2,000 1,660.00 08/04/2022 1 1 0.82 2 1,001 820.82 11/04/2022 2 1,950 1,579.50 1 10 8.20 12/04/2022 12 7,000 5,460.00 13/04/2022 15 10,000 8,200.00 37 18,000 16,020.00 14/04/2022 6 4,000 3,080.00 19/04/2022 3 1,000 780.00 20/04/2022 1 1 0.79 5 2,001 1,580.79 21/04/2022 7 5,000 4,000.00 16 10,000 8,400.00 22/04/2022 9 3,001 2,310.77 1 1 0.78 25/04/2022 2 1,000 750.00 1 1,000 770.00 26/04/2022 5 2,000 1,500.00 1 1,000 770.00 27/04/2022 3 1,500 1,125.00 29/04/2022 2 2,000 1,440.00 02/05/2022 3 3,000 2,100.00 1 100 71.00 03/05/2022 4 1,102 782.42 04/05/2022 1 798 582.54 05/05/2022 2 1,000 690.00 1 1 0.72 06/05/2022 4 1,435 990.15 3 2,999 2,129.29 09/05/2022 8 4,000 2,760.00 10/05/2022 8 6,000 3,960.00 11/05/2022 9 3,100 1,984.00 1 1,000 660.00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 517 239,253 227,647.49 395 178,017 172,988.67 12/05/2022 1 1,000 650.00 2 1,000 660.00 13/05/2022 4 2,000 1,360.00 16/05/2022 2 1,000 660.00 17/05/2022 7 4,840 3,388.00 18/05/2022 1 1,000 710.00 5 3,000 2,190.00 19/05/2022 4 2,029 1,400.01 20/05/2022 2 1,000 700.00 23/05/2022 2 2,000 1,380.00 3 2,000 1,400.00 24/05/2022 5 1,001 690.69 2 29 20.59 25/05/2022 3 2,001 1,380.69 2 973 690.83 26/05/2022 1 1 0.71 1 1 0.71 27/05/2022 2 1,000 690.00 1 350 248.50 30/05/2022 12 3,650 2,664.50 31/05/2022 1 1,000 750.00 4 4,000 3,080.00 01/06/2022 2 2,000 1,540.00 6 2,000 1,560.00 02/06/2022 1 1 0.77 5 1,253 964.81 03/06/2022 2 2,000 1,520.00 1 748 583.44 06/06/2022 7 4,000 3,120.00 23 13,500 11,340.00 07/06/2022 1 1 0.85 08/06/2022 15 10,742 8,486.18 09/06/2022 6 4,000 3,080.00 3 1,000 800.00 10/06/2022 3 3,000 2,190.00 13/06/2022 5 3,000 2,130.00 14/06/2022 8 5,000 3,350.00 1 22 15.62 15/06/2022 4 2,001 1,320.66 3 1,111 755.48 16/06/2022 9 7,000 4,410.00 1 903 614.04 17/06/2022 1 1,000 630.00 20/06/2022 2 1,000 630.00 5 4,000 2,640.00 21/06/2022 7 4,936 3,455.20 22/06/2022 1 1 0.70 7 2,001 1,400.70 23/06/2022 5 3,001 2,040.68 2 551 396.72 24/06/2022 2 150 102.00 4 2,000 1,400.00 27/06/2022 2 1,000 690.00 3 519 363.30 28/06/2022 2 482 337.40 29/06/2022 7 4,285 2,870.95 30/06/2022 2 2,000 1,380.00

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable a delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA and an adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis are ongoing. Lysogene has also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with SATT Conectus for a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of the Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs, (v) potential claims on its products, and (vi) a modification of the terms of its agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "objective", "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2020 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 12, 2021, under number D.21-0296, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

