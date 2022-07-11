Regulatory News:
Lysogene (FR0013233475 LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract concluded by LYSOGENE with the Kepler Cheuvreux brokerage firm, as of 30 June 2022, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:
- Number of shares: 114,809
- Cash balance: 60,656.15
- Number of executions on buy side on the second half: 517
- Number of executions on sell side on the second half: 395
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 239,253 shares for 227,647.49
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 178,017 shares for 178,988.67
As a reminder, as of 31 December 2021, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:
- Number of shares: 53,573
- Cash balance: 115,539.70
- Number of executions on buy side on the second half: 224
- Number of executions on sell side on the second half: 216
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,249 shares for 142,998.52
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,255 shares for 126,782.42
As a reminder, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:
- Number of shares: 34,030
- Cash balance: 78,185.94
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June
22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
517
239,253
227,647.49
395
178,017
172,988.67
03/01/2022
1
500
975.00
05/01/2022
1
500
975.00
2
1,000
1,990.00
06/01/2022
1
500
1,010.00
07/01/2022
7
500
975.00
10/01/2022
1
500
950.00
13/01/2022
6
2,000
3,660.00
1
500
950.00
14/01/2022
2
500
900.00
17/01/2022
1
500
925.00
4
1,001
1,881.88
18/01/2022
4
1,000
1,880.00
3
499
968.06
19/01/2022
1
500
925.00
20/01/2022
2
500
925.00
21/01/2022
3
1,000
1,810.00
24/01/2022
5
2,000
3,460.00
25/01/2022
3
500
840.00
26/01/2022
3
1,000
1,680.00
1
500
850.00
27/01/2022
5
1,000
1,650.00
1
500
850.00
28/01/2022
5
1,500
2,505.00
31/01/2022
1
500
810.00
01/02/2022
1
500
810.00
2
500
825.00
02/02/2022
3
1,177
1,883.20
03/02/2022
7
2,323
3,391.58
04/02/2022
1
500
700.00
3
1,000
1,480.00
07/02/2022
1
500
775.00
18
6,000
9,960.00
08/02/2022
6
2,000
3,120.00
1
500
825.00
09/02/2022
9
3,000
4,380.00
5
501
761.52
10/02/2022
10
3,999
6,318.42
11/02/2022
4
2,000
3,180.00
6
2,000
3,460.00
14/02/2022
19
8,000
11,520.00
15/02/2022
7
2,000
2,760.00
3
500
715.00
16/02/2022
3
500
705.00
17/02/2022
6
1,500
2,055.00
18/02/2022
5
1,500
2,025.00
1
500
690.00
21/02/2022
6
2,000
2,560.00
2
500
675.00
22/02/2022
3
1,500
1,770.00
23/02/2022
4
1,000
1,170.00
2
500
600.00
24/02/2022
5
1,500
1,650.00
12
5,620
7,025.00
25/02/2022
5
1,000
1,170.00
5
3,000
3,750.00
28/02/2022
6
1,500
1,815.00
01/03/2022
5
2,000
2,320.00
02/03/2022
2
1,000
1,100.00
03/03/2022
2
500
560.00
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
517
239,253
227,647.49
395
178,017
172,988.67
04/03/2022
11
4,500
4,635.00
07/03/2022
4
1,500
1,365.00
08/03/2022
1
500
450.00
09/03/2022
5
3,500
3,605.00
11/03/2022
2
1,000
1,080.00
14/03/2022
2
1,000
1,100.00
4
2,500
2,800.00
15/03/2022
3
1,500
1,665.00
16/03/2022
12
4,000
4,600.00
26
8,000
9,520.00
17/03/2022
30
11,000
12,760.00
10
5,000
6,200.00
18/03/2022
14
6,000
6,240.00
1
500
565.00
21/03/2022
3
1,000
1,010.00
22/03/2022
6
1,500
1,515.00
5
383
390.66
23/03/2022
6
2,500
2,450.00
3
113
115.26
24/03/2022
2
1,000
960.00
3
1,387
1,400.87
25/03/2022
5
2,500
2,325.00
1
500
470.00
28/03/2022
8
3,500
3,220.00
4
2,000
1,900.00
29/03/2022
4
2,000
1,800.00
5
2,000
1,840.00
30/03/2022
8
4,000
3,400.00
1
500
450.00
31/03/2022
20
8,500
6,545.00
5
1,500
1,245.00
01/04/2022
7
3,501
2,765.79
5
2,632
2,105.60
04/04/2022
8
6,000
4,980.00
05/04/2022
8
3,000
2,490.00
3
2,000
1,720.00
06/04/2022
11
7,050
5,781.00
6
3,000
2,520.00
07/04/2022
4
2,000
1,660.00
08/04/2022
1
1
0.82
2
1,001
820.82
11/04/2022
2
1,950
1,579.50
1
10
8.20
12/04/2022
12
7,000
5,460.00
13/04/2022
15
10,000
8,200.00
37
18,000
16,020.00
14/04/2022
6
4,000
3,080.00
19/04/2022
3
1,000
780.00
20/04/2022
1
1
0.79
5
2,001
1,580.79
21/04/2022
7
5,000
4,000.00
16
10,000
8,400.00
22/04/2022
9
3,001
2,310.77
1
1
0.78
25/04/2022
2
1,000
750.00
1
1,000
770.00
26/04/2022
5
2,000
1,500.00
1
1,000
770.00
27/04/2022
3
1,500
1,125.00
29/04/2022
2
2,000
1,440.00
02/05/2022
3
3,000
2,100.00
1
100
71.00
03/05/2022
4
1,102
782.42
04/05/2022
1
798
582.54
05/05/2022
2
1,000
690.00
1
1
0.72
06/05/2022
4
1,435
990.15
3
2,999
2,129.29
09/05/2022
8
4,000
2,760.00
10/05/2022
8
6,000
3,960.00
11/05/2022
9
3,100
1,984.00
1
1,000
660.00
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in EUR
Total
517
239,253
227,647.49
395
178,017
172,988.67
12/05/2022
1
1,000
650.00
2
1,000
660.00
13/05/2022
4
2,000
1,360.00
16/05/2022
2
1,000
660.00
17/05/2022
7
4,840
3,388.00
18/05/2022
1
1,000
710.00
5
3,000
2,190.00
19/05/2022
4
2,029
1,400.01
20/05/2022
2
1,000
700.00
23/05/2022
2
2,000
1,380.00
3
2,000
1,400.00
24/05/2022
5
1,001
690.69
2
29
20.59
25/05/2022
3
2,001
1,380.69
2
973
690.83
26/05/2022
1
1
0.71
1
1
0.71
27/05/2022
2
1,000
690.00
1
350
248.50
30/05/2022
12
3,650
2,664.50
31/05/2022
1
1,000
750.00
4
4,000
3,080.00
01/06/2022
2
2,000
1,540.00
6
2,000
1,560.00
02/06/2022
1
1
0.77
5
1,253
964.81
03/06/2022
2
2,000
1,520.00
1
748
583.44
06/06/2022
7
4,000
3,120.00
23
13,500
11,340.00
07/06/2022
1
1
0.85
08/06/2022
15
10,742
8,486.18
09/06/2022
6
4,000
3,080.00
3
1,000
800.00
10/06/2022
3
3,000
2,190.00
13/06/2022
5
3,000
2,130.00
14/06/2022
8
5,000
3,350.00
1
22
15.62
15/06/2022
4
2,001
1,320.66
3
1,111
755.48
16/06/2022
9
7,000
4,410.00
1
903
614.04
17/06/2022
1
1,000
630.00
20/06/2022
2
1,000
630.00
5
4,000
2,640.00
21/06/2022
7
4,936
3,455.20
22/06/2022
1
1
0.70
7
2,001
1,400.70
23/06/2022
5
3,001
2,040.68
2
551
396.72
24/06/2022
2
150
102.00
4
2,000
1,400.00
|
27/06/2022
2
1,000
690.00
3
519
363.30
28/06/2022
2
482
337.40
29/06/2022
7
4,285
2,870.95
30/06/2022
2
2,000
1,380.00
About Lysogene
Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable a delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA and an adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis are ongoing. Lysogene has also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with SATT Conectus for a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of the Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs, (v) potential claims on its products, and (vi) a modification of the terms of its agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "objective", "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2020 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 12, 2021, under number D.21-0296, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005785/en/
Contacts:
Stéphane Durant des Aulnois
Chief Financial Officer
stephane.durant-des-aulnois@lysogene.com
+ 33 1 41 43 03 99