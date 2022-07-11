DJ STEICO SE: Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck find out more about wood fibre insulation products at STEICO

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-11 / 19:30

STEICO SE: Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck find out more about wood fibre insulation products at STEICO

. Politicians visit the international IHM trade fair for construction, renovation and refurbishment in Munich.

. Strong interest in STEICO's sustainable construction products.

Feldkirchen (Munich), 11 July 2022 - The international IHM trade fair for construction, renovation and refurbishment took place in Munich from 6-10 July, and STEICO presented its environmentally friendly insulation solutions for renovation and new construction.

STEICO's sustainable products also met with great interest from politicians. Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck visited STEICO's stand on the opening day of the trade fair to find out about the potential offered by wood-fibre insulation materials. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz then also visited STEICO's stand as part of the "Top-level Munich Talks on the German Economy", and STEICO's CEO Udo Schramek provided details on how wood-fibre insulation materials can be used.

This strong interest from politicians is a particular honour for STEICO, as this expresses the fact that wood-fibre insulation materials - and timber construction in general - has now moved into the public's attention. Building and insulating with wood is sustainable and highly energy efficient. What is more, wood and wood-fibre insulation materials store large quantities of CO[2], which trees extract from the atmosphere as they grow. That is why wood-fibre insulation materials are regarded as being particularly climate-friendly.

At present, in particular the renovation sector is the focus of public discussions. Renovating a property to make it more energy efficient reduces both dependency on fossil fuels and also makes an important contribution to reaching climate targets. STEICO is the global market leader for wood-fibre insulation materials and offers a particularly wide product range for renovation projects for all aspects of the building's shell. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz in conversation with STEICO CEO Udo Schramek Germany's Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck at the STEICO exhibition booth Company profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fibre insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

Contact

Andreas Schulze STEICO SE Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30 85622 Feldkirchen Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548 Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704 E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: STEICO SE Key word(s): Energy

2022-07-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: STEICO SE Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30 85622 Feldkirchen Germany Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0 Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700 E-mail: info@steico.com Internet: http://www.steico.com ISIN: DE000A0LR936 WKN: A0LR93 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1395535 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1395535 2022-07-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6c1f26060633eb2c61a8eea894cb57c5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=f26f90224d75578e822e64b71fb1bb4b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2022 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)