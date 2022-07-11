Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces that it has granted options to purchase 1,150,000 common shares at $0.25 per share for five years to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100% controlled Buck Property located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston in central B.C.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with excellent developed infrastructure and year-round drilling access. The Buck Property has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130547