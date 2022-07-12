Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Warren Spence has resigned as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Spence will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. The Company has initiated a search for a new CEO and expects to announce progress in the coming weeks. The Company also announces that Vikram Bawa has resigned as a Director to pursue other opportunities.

Scott Eldridge, independent director of the Rritual Board, said, "On behalf of the Board we thank Warren for his service and many accomplishments during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer. We will always be grateful for his leadership at a critical juncture in the Corporation's history. We wish Warren the very best in his future endeavors. We would also like to thank Vikram for his dedicated service and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom & adaptogenic superfood market. More than a functional mushroom company, Rritual is a Superfood Platform. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs, and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. For more information, visit www.rritual.com.

For further information please contact:

Robert Payment - CFO

Email: investors@wearerritual.com

844-809-5709

