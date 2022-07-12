Juneau, Alaska--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - UnCruise Adventures, a luxury small ship adventure cruise line, has announced the return of their 84-passenger vessel during their Alaska Sailing Season this summer. The vessel, called the Safari Endeavor, was out of service for 26 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned in May of this year with interior updates, modernized lounge décor, and new deep green hull color to match the rest of the wilderness fleet.

"The Safari Endeavor has been a favorite of guests and crew members in the past, so we are excited to bring her back for high occupancy sailing trips during the Alaska sailing season. For travelers on the hunt for adventure, the Safari Endeavor with UnCruise Adventure can take you on a journey you'll remember for a lifetime," said Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures.

The UnCruise Adventures fleet features nine small expedition boats in seven locations. UnCruise Adventures operates from its offices at the historic Fishermen's Terminal in Seattle, Washington, and in Juneau, Alaska. By bringing the Safari Endeavor back onto the fleet this season, UnCruise Adventures will continue to provide guests with an enriching adventure travel experience, inspiring an appreciation of local cultures and the natural world.

For more information about UnCruise Adventures, go to https://uncruise.com/pages/get-to-know-us.

Contact: UnCruise Adventures

Liz Galloway, Director of PR

Uncruise PR

prZ@Zuncruise.com

www.instagram.com/uncruise

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130312