INCRUISES INTERNATIONAL LLC: inCruises - The Fastest Growing Vacation Travel Club Globally - Surpasses One Million Members

Subscription-based travel model expands to 196 countries in six years

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier cruise membership club inCruises International has exceeded the one million mark in Members, demonstrating the strong and growing demand for its subscription-based travel model.

This milestone reflects the company's successful expansion into new markets worldwide, with Members now in 196 countries. inCruises is introducing consumers to the lifestyle and value of cruising, plus providing a way to save monthly for travel while earning Reward Points that further increase savings. The occasion also follows the spring launch of inStays, expanding Member access to more than 25,000 hotel, resort and cruise offers.

"Exceeding one million Club Members is a significant event in our company history. We are truly honored by the passion of our Partners and Members in sharing their love of cruising with others and growing the inCruises community," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, co-Founder and co-CEO of inCruises. "When we launched Club Membership in 2016, our goal was to make seeing the world more accessible to everyone, and reaching this milestone proves it's resonating."

Every monthly Club Membership payment is matched with double Reward Points by inCruises. Members can exchange Reward Points at the time of booking for payment towards the lowest publicly available retail price of a cruise, hotel, or resort. Bookings are made directly through inCruises' easy-to-use platform, which is available in 17 languages. Members' Reward Points never expire.

"inCruises has successfully created a new way to plan for and maximize savings on cruise travel," said inCruises co-Founder and co-CEO, Frank Codina. "With more than one million Members worldwide embracing our model, we are well-poised for continued growth. We are constantly innovating, and many exciting things are on the horizon to bring even more value to our Members, Partners, and travel providers."

In addition to Club Membership, inCruises also offers the chance to travel for free through its Independent Partner Program. Partners can earn compensation for sharing the inCruises Membership advantages with others.

For more information on inCruises, visit incruises.com. Follow inCruises on Facebookand Instagram.

About inCruises International

Since launching its flagship membership in 2016, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with more than one million Members and Partners in 196 countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to more than 25,000 hotel, resort and cruise offers. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. To share the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at incruises.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b44dba4-a4a6-44ff-9bdd-8eb6916deb5c