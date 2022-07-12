Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.: Prime Day is the Best Time to Purchase the Elect 27" Home Office Art Monitor 27C1U

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a well-known company that specializes in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of high-end monitors, all-in-one computers, and commercial displays. They have been featured in prestigious publications such as Rolling Stone and Forbes. They are committed to producing the best equipment with stylish product designs in order to make consumers' lives easier all over the world. Because INNOCN's primary motivation is innovation, there is nothing that can prevent this company from remaining the leading contender in the display monitor industry.







The ideal time to try out one of INNOCN's top monitors is quickly approaching for anyone who has never done so. On July 12 and 13, their 27-inch Home Office Art Monitor 27C1U, which was made with artists and designers in mind, will be on sale as a Prime Day Deal. The 27-inch Computer Display 27C1U from INNOCN is a design monitor that blends in with any office or work-from-home setup thanks to its brilliant colors, excellent picture quality, and stylish design. Any laptop can use this office monitor as a second screen, but the MacBook is without a doubt its best match. For those who can't wait until Prime Day, this display monitor is available right now on Amazon DE , Amazon FR and Amazon ES.

This aesthetically pleasing art monitor is ideal for photographers and artists. Because images can be captured in their raw, unprocessed state, photography can be appreciated in its purest form when seen on this display. The use of this high-quality monitor simplifies video editing, programming, and other labor-intensive activities while also increasing productivity. Thanks to the true color composites that have been implemented into the software that controls the screen display, gamers can enjoy flawless live-streaming capabilities as well as the graphics of their favorite computer games in their entirety. Users benefit from the low blue light feature as well, which makes viewing the screen more comfortable and less taxing on the eyes.

Customers who have Amazon Prime are ecstatic about the new Prime Day deals that will be available on July 12th and 13th. The INNOCN 27" 4K Art Computer Monitor 27C1U was originally priced at 499 EUR, but it will be available for 336 EUR on Prime Day. Customers who buy this display monitor will have the ideal device for their home office, work space, or gaming setup.

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c79c42b-472a-4cf5-9f88-22867ab34e88