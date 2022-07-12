wefox achieves US$4.5bn post-money valuation largest for an insurtech up from US$3bn (post-money) in 2021

Series D funding round closed at US$400m

Mubadala led the equity round with participation from Eurazeo, LGT, Horizons Ventures, OMERS Ventures and Target Global

wefox generated more than US$200m in the first four months of business in 2022 and is well on target to reach more than US$600m revenues by the end of the year

Series D funding round increases total funding to more than US$1.3bn since first funding round in 2016 led by Salesforce Ventures.

wefox, the Berlin-based insurtech, has successfully closed a Series D funding round of $400m (comprising equity and debt) and increased its post-money valuation to US$4.5bn.

Mubadala Investment Company led the equity raise with participation from Eurazeo, LGT, Horizons Ventures, OMERS Ventures and Target Global.

The round sees wefox increase its valuation from US$3bn to US$4.5bn in 12 months, bucking the trend currently experienced in the insurtech market and more broadly across the tech sector.

Julian Teicke, CEO and founder of wefox, said: "This new valuation of US$4.5 billion is a clear validation of our business model, which focuses on indirect distribution via agents rather than direct. This makes our business one of the most credible insurtechs in the market right now."

"We continue doubling our revenues with last year reaching US$320m. Within the first four months of this year wefox generated more than US$200m in revenues, which keeps us on track to achieve our revenue target of US$600m by the end of 2022.

"wefox now has more than two million customers and we aim to reach three million customers by the end of this year. It is further proof that wefox is trusted and testament to our focus on prediction and prevention, rather than the traditional approach of repair and replace. We are making insurance 10 times better through technology. As a result, our customer experience is simple and fit for purpose for the way we live today," added Mr. Teicke.

wefox intends to use the funding for product development and expand across Europe and thereafter Asia and the US.

Fabian Wesemann, CFO and founder of wefox, said: "wefox is in the strongest position ever. In successfully closing this funding round we reinforce our strategy and enable faster acceleration on our path to greater revenues and profit."

"This additional investment is a strong validation from the investor community of our indirect model, which allows us to be cash efficient and is another testament to our continuous performance even in turbulent times. wefox has a proven model and a sustainable track record to replicate globally, for which the additional funds will be used.

"Our model ensures we deliver a stronger financial profile with a clear path to profitability. This is vital at all times but especially in the current economic climate which demands greater financial discipline," added Mr. Wesemann.

Ibrahim Ajami, head of Mubadala Ventures, said: "Unlike most direct to consumer insurtechs, wefox acts as an ecosystem enabler empowering the various distribution channels instead of competing with them. This model has allowed wefox to scale quickly and sustainably, providing brokers and customers alike a platform that seamlessly digitizes the insurance market."

Despite the current economic climate, wefox remains one of the very few tech companies still recruiting, with more than 1300 employees in the company today up from 550 employees in 2021. wefox expects to reach 2000 employees by the end of 2022.

wefox is a fully licensed digital insurance company that sells insurance through intermediaries and not directly to customers, which has resulted in significant growth. Earlier this year, wefox appointed Prince Max von zu Liechtenstein to the board alongside former Klarna executive, Hanna Jacobsson. In December of last year, wefox appointed former president of Samsung Electronics, Young Sohn as chairman of the board.

Notes to Editors

The US$400m series D funding round comprises equity and debt with Mubadala leading the equity round.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's US$284 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About wefox

wefox was founded in 2015 by Julian Teicke, Fabian Wesemann and Dario Fazlic. wefox is a full-stack insurtech with indirect distribution driven by a single purpose: keeping people safe by making insurance 10x better through technology. wefox is the parent company of wefox Insurance, which is the in-house regulated insurance carrier.

Timeline of funding rounds

2022: Series D round $400M led by Mubadala Investment Company.

2021: Series C round $650M led by Target Global.

2019: Series B round $235M led by Omers and Mubadala.

2017: Series A round of $30M led by Horizons Ventures.

2016: Seed round of $5.5M led by Salesforce Ventures.

