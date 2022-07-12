Das Instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2022

The instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022



Das Instrument NDX1 DE000A0D6554 NORDEX SE O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2022

The instrument NDX1 DE000A0D6554 NORDEX SE O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022



Das Instrument DTT ZAE000017745 DATATEC LTD RC-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2022

The instrument DTT ZAE000017745 DATATEC LTD RC-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022



Das Instrument JL40 CA09353K2083 BLENDER BITES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2022

The instrument JL40 CA09353K2083 BLENDER BITES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2022

