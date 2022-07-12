Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
04/07/2022
FR0010309096
22
31,00
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
05/07/2022
FR0010309096
1
30,00
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
07/07/2022
FR0010309096
28
30,00
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
08/07/2022
FR0010309096
26
29,80
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
77
30,22
|Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market
Reference number
Purpose of
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/07/2022 09:00:35
FR0010309096
31,00
EUR
22
XPAR
00313786525EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
05/07/2022 16:13:00
FR0010309096
30,00
EUR
1
XPAR
00313982362EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
07/07/2022 09:56:32
FR0010309096
30,00
EUR
28
XPAR
00314266528EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
08/07/2022 09:32:37
FR0010309096
29,80
EUR
26
XPAR
00314461694EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
