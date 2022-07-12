Apera Asset Management ("Apera"), a pan-European mid-market private debt investor, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the fundraising of Apera Private Debt Fund II ("Fund II") and associated vehicles, raising total investible capital of €1.27bn. Apera's Private Debt strategy focuses on senior secured unitranche financings across Europe. The raised capital exceeds the initial target of €800m and reflects the quality of Apera's investment platform and performance in the provision of private credit across its core European geographies.

The efficient execution of Apera's strategy has been well-received, with strong support from existing and new investors, including pension funds, insurers and endowments from Europe and North America. Apera's progressive deployment across 49 investments has led to its assets under management reaching €2.2bn and Fund II has already committed a significant proportion of its capital.

Klaus Petersen, Founding Partner at Apera, said: "We are pleased to announce a very successful outcome to the fundraising for our second Private Debt fund. We thank our existing investors for their continued trust in our investment strategy and team, and we welcome our new investors.

We have developed one of the leading private debt platforms in Europe and see a strong opportunity to build upon this growth through partnering with leading private equity sponsors and mid-market companies to access attractive risk/returns across our key markets. We will continue our focus upon attractive returns and strong downside protection, underpinned by rigorous underwriting discipline, to deliver strong returns to our investors."

Apera's Private Debt strategy focuses on senior secured financings in the UK, German-speaking Europe (DACH), the Nordic region, France and Benelux. Target investments range from €15 million to €100 million with an emphasis upon providing capital solutions to strong businesses which demonstrate downside resilience, competitive market positioning and attractive growth prospects. Apera has offices in Munich, London, Paris and Luxembourg.

Campbell Lutyens acted as global placement agent to Apera on the fundraise.

About Apera

Apera is a pan-European mid-market private debt investor operating in the UK, the DACH region, the Nordic region, France and Benelux. The firm develops long-term partnerships with private equity investors, SME borrowers, and advisors by providing tailored financial solutions that meet both the operational needs and growth objectives of clients, whilst producing attractive returns. Apera is focused on bringing a new standard of transparency to the private debt market. Apera Asset Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Apera Asset Management GmbH is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Munich and Upper Bavaria. Apera Asset Management GmbH French branch is authorised and regulated by BaFin, the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

www.apera-am.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is a marketing communication with regard to Apera Private Debt Fund II ("Fund II"). Fund II had its final closing; a subscription for interests in the fund is therefore no longer possible. Investors interested in Apera and its funds should, when taking into consideration this information about Fund II, consider that an investment in Fund II involves a high degree of risk and is only suitable for investors who are capable of evaluating and bearing the risks it represents. There can be no assurance that Fund II will be able to achieve its investment objectives or that investors will receive a return of their capital. Investors interested in an investment in an Apera fund should refer to the private placement memorandum of the respective fund before making any final investment decisions.

