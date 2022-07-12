DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 July 2022 it purchased a total of 193,600 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 93,600 100,000 EUR1.060 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.042 GBP0.885 GBP0.892345 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.054827

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,527,393 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1012 1.042 XDUB 08:34:59 00059957969TRLO0 10000 1.050 XDUB 08:48:29 00059958246TRLO0 2500 1.052 XDUB 08:59:46 00059958480TRLO0 4126 1.052 XDUB 09:04:59 00059958682TRLO0 2500 1.052 XDUB 09:04:59 00059958681TRLO0 9147 1.058 XDUB 10:04:11 00059959803TRLO0 200 1.060 XDUB 11:21:50 00059961834TRLO0 1000 1.060 XDUB 11:21:50 00059961833TRLO0 1356 1.060 XDUB 11:22:36 00059961866TRLO0 761 1.060 XDUB 11:22:36 00059961867TRLO0 679 1.060 XDUB 11:22:37 00059961869TRLO0 713 1.060 XDUB 11:22:37 00059961868TRLO0 4 1.060 XDUB 11:32:49 00059962092TRLO0 4153 1.060 XDUB 11:32:49 00059962091TRLO0 4408 1.058 XDUB 11:32:49 00059962095TRLO0 1052 1.060 XDUB 12:52:49 00059963994TRLO0 3313 1.060 XDUB 12:52:49 00059963993TRLO0 4216 1.058 XDUB 12:59:33 00059964190TRLO0 717 1.058 XDUB 12:59:33 00059964189TRLO0 2500 1.056 XDUB 12:59:34 00059964197TRLO0 2547 1.056 XDUB 12:59:34 00059964198TRLO0 1696 1.058 XDUB 12:59:34 00059964200TRLO0 2500 1.058 XDUB 12:59:34 00059964199TRLO0 3849 1.050 XDUB 14:01:32 00059965673TRLO0 4106 1.050 XDUB 14:45:28 00059968349TRLO0 428 1.050 XDUB 14:45:28 00059968348TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 14:45:29 00059968350TRLO0 4786 1.046 XDUB 14:51:16 00059968917TRLO0 2798 1.056 XDUB 15:22:19 00059971963TRLO0 4093 1.056 XDUB 15:22:19 00059971962TRLO0 2054 1.056 XDUB 15:22:19 00059971961TRLO0 2864 1.058 XDUB 15:30:22 00059972469TRLO0 2027 1.058 XDUB 15:43:39 00059973283TRLO0 495 1.058 XDUB 15:43:39 00059973282TRLO0 2500 1.058 XDUB 15:43:39 00059973281TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3343 89.30 XLON 09:19:24 00059959002TRLO0 167 89.10 XLON 09:19:25 00059959004TRLO0 3417 89.10 XLON 09:20:17 00059959015TRLO0 378 89.10 XLON 09:20:17 00059959014TRLO0 2798 89.10 XLON 09:20:17 00059959013TRLO0 117 89.10 XLON 10:11:34 00059960041TRLO0 2 89.10 XLON 10:11:34 00059960040TRLO0 5814 89.20 XLON 10:11:34 00059960042TRLO0 4396 89.00 XLON 10:11:36 00059960044TRLO0 561 89.00 XLON 10:11:36 00059960043TRLO0 3000 89.20 XLON 10:11:36 00059960045TRLO0 178 89.60 XLON 11:32:49 00059962089TRLO0 5283 89.60 XLON 11:32:49 00059962090TRLO0 3000 89.60 XLON 11:32:49 00059962094TRLO0 1813 89.40 XLON 11:32:50 00059962097TRLO0 1916 89.40 XLON 11:32:50 00059962096TRLO0 2895 89.30 XLON 11:32:52 00059962105TRLO0 504 89.30 XLON 11:32:52 00059962104TRLO0 3000 88.80 XLON 11:59:07 00059962758TRLO0 292 89.30 XLON 12:59:34 00059964195TRLO0 1916 89.30 XLON 12:59:34 00059964194TRLO0 1500 89.30 XLON 12:59:34 00059964193TRLO0 3000 89.40 XLON 12:59:34 00059964196TRLO0 245 88.90 XLON 13:04:08 00059964295TRLO0 1000 88.90 XLON 13:04:08 00059964294TRLO0 466 88.90 XLON 13:04:08 00059964293TRLO0 1000 88.90 XLON 13:04:08 00059964292TRLO0 669 88.90 XLON 13:04:08 00059964291TRLO0 3503 89.00 XLON 14:01:32 00059965670TRLO0 121 88.90 XLON 14:01:32 00059965671TRLO0 3470 88.90 XLON 14:01:32 00059965672TRLO0 3408 88.70 XLON 14:05:32 00059965766TRLO0 759 88.90 XLON 14:38:24 00059967209TRLO0 1027 88.90 XLON 14:38:24 00059967208TRLO0 715 88.90 XLON 14:38:24 00059967207TRLO0 222 88.90 XLON 14:38:24 00059967206TRLO0 1336 88.90 XLON 14:38:24 00059967205TRLO0 4069 88.80 XLON 14:45:28 00059968347TRLO0 4128 88.50 XLON 14:51:08 00059968906TRLO0 3761 89.20 XLON 15:20:16 00059971842TRLO0 2405 89.70 XLON 15:39:29 00059972964TRLO0 2 89.70 XLON 15:39:29 00059972965TRLO0 309 89.70 XLON 15:39:29 00059972966TRLO0 639 89.70 XLON 15:39:29 00059972967TRLO0 1850 89.50 XLON 15:42:32 00059973132TRLO0 2122 89.50 XLON 15:42:32 00059973131TRLO0 81 89.60 XLON 15:53:55 00059973749TRLO0 127 89.60 XLON 15:53:55 00059973748TRLO0 1086 89.60 XLON 15:53:55 00059973747TRLO0 401 89.60 XLON 15:53:55 00059973746TRLO0 146 89.60 XLON 15:54:04 00059973759TRLO0 2214 89.60 XLON 15:54:04 00059973760TRLO0 567 89.60 XLON 16:00:26 00059974028TRLO0 2311 89.60 XLON 16:00:26 00059974029TRLO0 257 89.60 XLON 16:00:26 00059974030TRLO0 6294 90.00 XLON 16:20:16 00059974918TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 174016 EQS News ID: 1395569 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

