Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Dienstag, 12.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
Dow Jones News
12.07.2022 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 July 2022 it purchased a total of 193,600 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           93,600     100,000 
                            EUR1.060 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.900 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.042     GBP0.885 
 
                                    GBP0.892345 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.054827

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,527,393 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1012       1.042         XDUB      08:34:59      00059957969TRLO0 
10000      1.050         XDUB      08:48:29      00059958246TRLO0 
2500       1.052         XDUB      08:59:46      00059958480TRLO0 
4126       1.052         XDUB      09:04:59      00059958682TRLO0 
2500       1.052         XDUB      09:04:59      00059958681TRLO0 
9147       1.058         XDUB      10:04:11      00059959803TRLO0 
200       1.060         XDUB      11:21:50      00059961834TRLO0 
1000       1.060         XDUB      11:21:50      00059961833TRLO0 
1356       1.060         XDUB      11:22:36      00059961866TRLO0 
761       1.060         XDUB      11:22:36      00059961867TRLO0 
679       1.060         XDUB      11:22:37      00059961869TRLO0 
713       1.060         XDUB      11:22:37      00059961868TRLO0 
4        1.060         XDUB      11:32:49      00059962092TRLO0 
4153       1.060         XDUB      11:32:49      00059962091TRLO0 
4408       1.058         XDUB      11:32:49      00059962095TRLO0 
1052       1.060         XDUB      12:52:49      00059963994TRLO0 
3313       1.060         XDUB      12:52:49      00059963993TRLO0 
4216       1.058         XDUB      12:59:33      00059964190TRLO0 
717       1.058         XDUB      12:59:33      00059964189TRLO0 
2500       1.056         XDUB      12:59:34      00059964197TRLO0 
2547       1.056         XDUB      12:59:34      00059964198TRLO0 
1696       1.058         XDUB      12:59:34      00059964200TRLO0 
2500       1.058         XDUB      12:59:34      00059964199TRLO0 
3849       1.050         XDUB      14:01:32      00059965673TRLO0 
4106       1.050         XDUB      14:45:28      00059968349TRLO0 
428       1.050         XDUB      14:45:28      00059968348TRLO0 
2500       1.050         XDUB      14:45:29      00059968350TRLO0 
4786       1.046         XDUB      14:51:16      00059968917TRLO0 
2798       1.056         XDUB      15:22:19      00059971963TRLO0 
4093       1.056         XDUB      15:22:19      00059971962TRLO0 
2054       1.056         XDUB      15:22:19      00059971961TRLO0 
2864       1.058         XDUB      15:30:22      00059972469TRLO0 
2027       1.058         XDUB      15:43:39      00059973283TRLO0 
495       1.058         XDUB      15:43:39      00059973282TRLO0 
2500       1.058         XDUB      15:43:39      00059973281TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3343       89.30         XLON      09:19:24      00059959002TRLO0 
167       89.10         XLON      09:19:25      00059959004TRLO0 
3417       89.10         XLON      09:20:17      00059959015TRLO0 
378       89.10         XLON      09:20:17      00059959014TRLO0 
2798       89.10         XLON      09:20:17      00059959013TRLO0 
117       89.10         XLON      10:11:34      00059960041TRLO0 
2        89.10         XLON      10:11:34      00059960040TRLO0 
5814       89.20         XLON      10:11:34      00059960042TRLO0 
4396       89.00         XLON      10:11:36      00059960044TRLO0 
561       89.00         XLON      10:11:36      00059960043TRLO0 
3000       89.20         XLON      10:11:36      00059960045TRLO0 
178       89.60         XLON      11:32:49      00059962089TRLO0 
5283       89.60         XLON      11:32:49      00059962090TRLO0 
3000       89.60         XLON      11:32:49      00059962094TRLO0 
1813       89.40         XLON      11:32:50      00059962097TRLO0 
1916       89.40         XLON      11:32:50      00059962096TRLO0 
2895       89.30         XLON      11:32:52      00059962105TRLO0 
504       89.30         XLON      11:32:52      00059962104TRLO0 
3000       88.80         XLON      11:59:07      00059962758TRLO0 
292       89.30         XLON      12:59:34      00059964195TRLO0 
1916       89.30         XLON      12:59:34      00059964194TRLO0 
1500       89.30         XLON      12:59:34      00059964193TRLO0 
3000       89.40         XLON      12:59:34      00059964196TRLO0 
245       88.90         XLON      13:04:08      00059964295TRLO0 
1000       88.90         XLON      13:04:08      00059964294TRLO0 
466       88.90         XLON      13:04:08      00059964293TRLO0 
1000       88.90         XLON      13:04:08      00059964292TRLO0 
669       88.90         XLON      13:04:08      00059964291TRLO0 
3503       89.00         XLON      14:01:32      00059965670TRLO0 
121       88.90         XLON      14:01:32      00059965671TRLO0 
3470       88.90         XLON      14:01:32      00059965672TRLO0 
3408       88.70         XLON      14:05:32      00059965766TRLO0 
759       88.90         XLON      14:38:24      00059967209TRLO0 
1027       88.90         XLON      14:38:24      00059967208TRLO0 
715       88.90         XLON      14:38:24      00059967207TRLO0 
222       88.90         XLON      14:38:24      00059967206TRLO0 
1336       88.90         XLON      14:38:24      00059967205TRLO0 
4069       88.80         XLON      14:45:28      00059968347TRLO0 
4128       88.50         XLON      14:51:08      00059968906TRLO0 
3761       89.20         XLON      15:20:16      00059971842TRLO0 
2405       89.70         XLON      15:39:29      00059972964TRLO0 
2        89.70         XLON      15:39:29      00059972965TRLO0 
309       89.70         XLON      15:39:29      00059972966TRLO0 
639       89.70         XLON      15:39:29      00059972967TRLO0 
1850       89.50         XLON      15:42:32      00059973132TRLO0 
2122       89.50         XLON      15:42:32      00059973131TRLO0 
81        89.60         XLON      15:53:55      00059973749TRLO0 
127       89.60         XLON      15:53:55      00059973748TRLO0 
1086       89.60         XLON      15:53:55      00059973747TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

401       89.60         XLON      15:53:55      00059973746TRLO0 
146       89.60         XLON      15:54:04      00059973759TRLO0 
2214       89.60         XLON      15:54:04      00059973760TRLO0 
567       89.60         XLON      16:00:26      00059974028TRLO0 
2311       89.60         XLON      16:00:26      00059974029TRLO0 
257       89.60         XLON      16:00:26      00059974030TRLO0 
6294       90.00         XLON      16:20:16      00059974918TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  174016 
EQS News ID:  1395569 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
