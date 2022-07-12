OTAQ Plc: Agreement with leading Chilean salmon & sea trout producer

DJ Agreement with leading Chilean salmon & sea trout producer

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Agreement with leading Chilean salmon & sea trout producer 12-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-Regulatory Announcement

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

OTAQ announces agreement with leading Chilean salmon & sea trout producer

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore energy industries, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as the technology supplier to Salmones Antártica S.A. ("SASA") for integrated water quality measurement equipment to several cultivation sites, over a full farming cycle.

OTAQ's newly-launched water quality monitoring product ("WQM") continually monitors a site's oxygen, temperature and salinity levels to provide aquaculture farmers with immediate information about the quality of their water environment. Complementary to OTAQ's Sensor Globe, the WQM solution is designed to be permanently placed in situ at aquaculture farms to also assist with regulatory reporting.

SASA is a top 10 supplier of Chilean salmon by production weight, with over 1000 employees. SASA's operation is vertically integrated, encompassing the entire production process from reproduction to processing across both freshwater and sea centres, including production of their own food to ensure the quality of their fish.

Boasting roots in the origins and development of Chile's salmon farming industry, SASA is regarded as one of the industry's pioneers. Taking the name Salmones Antártica in 1982, they have since become synonymous with high quality production, exporting internationally under the "Five Star" brand.

Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, commented:

"SASA is a greatly respected salmon producer internationally, and an excellent reference point for OTAQ in the Chilean market. We look forward to working closely with SASA to improve their production yields and broaden our supply agreement.

"After this initial deployment in Chile, customer interest in Scotland and Australia is now being explored. The launch of this product is another important addition to OTAQ's growing aquaculture solutions portfolio."

Enquiries:

OTAQ PLC Via Walbrook Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 David Poutney/James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers/Russell Cook Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper/Nick Rome 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile and Finland.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: OTAQ LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 Sequence No.: 174012 EQS News ID: 1395515 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)